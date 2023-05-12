All softball teams go through hitting slumps, but unfortunately for North Jackson, its slump came at the worst possible time.
North Jackson’s typically high-scoring offense managed only nine runs and 16 hits in three games as the Chiefs were eliminated from the Class 4A East Regional at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park.
North Jackson opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over No. 10-ranked Corner on Thursday, but the Chiefs were shutout by White Plains in a winners bracket semifinal Thursday night before dropping a 10-2 decision to Cordova during a rainy elimination bracket game Friday morning.
“We definitely didn’t play the North Jackson softball we’re used to playing,” said North Jackson head coach Caleb Wynne. “It was just uncharacteristic, low scoring and had some mistakes in the field. (In a slump) since the area tournament and never bounced back. That happens.”
North Jackson (30-15), which had its five-season state-tournament appearance streak snapped, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Haven Steeley walked, stole second and third bases and scored on Abby Guess’ RBI sacrifice bunt. But four walks and an error helped Cordova plate five runs in the bottom of the second and the Blue Devils added four more in the third to build a 9-1 lead. Sarah Kate Garner singled and scored on Peyton Hill’s RBI single in the top of the fifth, but Cordova got that run back in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.
Hill had two of the Chiefs’ four hits and finished with six hits in 10 official at-bats during the regional.
“Peyton Hill, really proud of her performance,” Wynne said of the senior shortstop. “I don’t like to single players out, but I felt like she played really good ball down here and showed a lot of leadership.”
North Jackson also got a double from Avery Wynne and singles from Garner and Destry Lambert.
North Jackson loses nine seniors that Wynne said leave the program with lasting legacies, including a state championship and three No. 1 regional finishes.
“They’re a great group of kids, can’t emphasis that enough — not just in softball, but life,” Caleb Wynne said. “They’re going to be great assets to our community. That’s the main thing. We’re trying to push good people out of this, use the game to teach them about life. The parents have done a great job with them. It’s a group that will be tough to replace.”
Wynne said the Chiefs will have different look roster wise next season but that the program’s goals and exceptions will remain the same.
"A lot of new faces, it’s a scrappy group (coming up),” Wynne said. “We’ll go to work and get ready for it. You keep feeding it so it keeps growing.”
Winners Bracket Semifinals
White Plains 3, North Jackson 0 — White Plains pitchers limited the Chiefs to one hit while advancing to the East Regional’s Class 4A No. 1 State Qualifier Game.
North Jackson fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before White Plains added another run in the fifth.
Hill doubled for the Chiefs’ lone hit and she along with Garner, Steeley and Allison Ferguson each drew a walk. Destry Lambert recorded five strikeouts in the pitching circle.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
North Jackson 7, Corner 1 — Steeley’s sixth-inning three-run homer broke open a close game as the Chiefs downed No. 10-ranked Corner to advance to the winners bracket semifinals.
The Chiefs took a 2-1 lead on Lambert’s RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning and Jayda Hutchins’ RBI single in the fifth. With one out in the top of the sixth, Hill tripled and Lambert was intentionally walked, setting up Steeley’s inside-the-park home run to right field to increase the North Jackson advantage to 5-1. After Trinity Seale doubled and Abby Guess singled, Seale scored on Jaila Cobb’s RBI ground out for a 6-1 lead after six innings. Hill’s RBI single capped the scoring in the seventh.
Hill finished 3-for-4 with an RBI while Hutchins was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Lambert got the win in the pitching circle, pitching a complete game and allowing just one unearned run on four hits and four walks while recording five strikeouts.
