Woodville came up short against a Class 1A Region 7 foe during its home finale.
Visiting Gaylesville built a 38-6 halftime on the way to a 52-28 win over the Panthers at Frazier Field Friday night in Woodville.
Gaylesville (5-4, 3-3) kept its playoff hopes alive with the win, which ended Gaylesville’s five-game losing streak to Woodville.
Justice Archer scored two rushing touchdowns for Woodville (0-8, 0-5) while Sam Peek had a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown.
Ace Weaver had a two-point conversion for the Panthers, who scored a season-high 28 points during the contest.
Gaylesville senior running back Jacob Gordon ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Senior running back Michael Reynolds ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Junior fullback Keylon Higgins had 103 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown run, on just five first-half carries. Gordon also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kyler Bradley. Bradley also connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Hunter Penney.
Woodville closes out region play next week when it travels to Blount County to take on Appalachian (0-8, 0-5).
› Shannon Fagan of WEIS Radio 990 AM in Centre contributed to this report.
