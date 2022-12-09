It took a buzzer-beater from one of the nation’s top freshman basketball players to end an impressive streak for the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team.
Highly touted freshman Caleb Holt’s buzzer-beater lifted visiting Buckhorn past Scottsboro 61-60 in an overtime thriller between the former area rivals Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.
The loss ended Scottsboro’s 30-game home winning streak, the program’s longest since in the history of the two-decade-plus-old facility.
Scottsboro (6-2) fought to the end to keep that streak going, getting a 3-pointer from Parker Bell with 5.3 seconds left to take a 60-59 lead. But Holt played the hero for the Bucks, getting the inbounds pass after a timeout and ultimately hitting a floater in the lane that bounced off the side of the rim, off the backboard and through the net as time expired.
“Our kids battled, did everything they could do to even have a chance,” said third-year Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell, who suffered his first home loss as SHS head coach. “Parker (Bell) made a big shot. Seth (Whitmire) made a good read on that (assist to Parker Bell). We did everything we could do, you just tip your hat to them. Caleb Holt, what can you say. He’s good, he’s a player, gonna do nothing but get better. If there are three seconds on the clock instead of five, maybe he’s got to shoot it from 25 or 30 feet. Just a tough situation. Don’t want to foul him and put him on the free-throw line. (Our players) played it exactly like we told them to play it, and (Holt) made a play. Tip your hat.”
Tuesday’s game was another down-to-the-wire clash between the teams that were Class 6A Area 15 rivals the two previous seasons. Scottsboro, which is now in Class 5A, won four of six meetings, including both times the teams played for the area tournament championship.
Scottsboro led the teams’ first meeting this season 17-14 after one quarter, 31-26 at halftime and 41-35 after three quarters, but Buckhorn (7-3) ultimately took a 54-52 lead on Holt’s one-handed dunk on a fast break. Scottsboro used two made free throws, one each from Whitmire Parker Bell, to tie the game, which ultimately went to overtime tied 54-all.
The Bucks took a 58-54 lead in the extra session on Holt’s bucket with 48 seconds remaining, but Tyson Sexton sank a 3-pointer 13 seconds later to pull Scottsboro within one. A free throw gave Buckhorn a 59-57 lead with 16.1 seconds left, and following a Scottsboro timeout, Whitmire caught the inbound pass, drove toward the basket on the right side and fired a pass to the opposite corner to Parker Bell, who swished a go-ahead 3-pointer. But Buckhorn got a timeout with 5.3 seconds remaining, setting up Holt’s game-winning shot.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Jason Bell said. “It’s a tough one. We’ll learn from it. This can do nothing for us except make us better.”
Sexton scored 19 points and Parker Bell netted 18 for Scottsboro, which also got nine from Whitmire, seven from Ethan Roberts, three from Davon Walker and two each from Jake Jones and Kyle Wright.
Holt led Buckhorn with 22 points, 18 of which came after halftime. The Bucks also got 11 points from Fred Douglas and 10 each from Terrence Robinson and Jeremiah Wilson.
It was Scottsboro’s first loss at Hambrick Hall since falling to McCallie, Tennessee on Jan. 28, 2020.
“We haven’t talked much about it, but we can look back on it someday and be really proud of that accomplishment,” Jason Bell said. “It’s a testament to our kids, a testament to our fans who make this a tough place to play. It’s a special streak and it’ll be viewed that way in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.