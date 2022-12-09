It took a buzzer-beater from one of the nation’s top freshman basketball players to end an impressive streak for the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team.

Highly touted freshman Caleb Holt’s buzzer-beater lifted visiting Buckhorn past Scottsboro 61-60 in an overtime thriller between the former area rivals Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.

