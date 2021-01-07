Scottsboro used a fast start to defeat a former area rival.
The Wildcats raced out to a 21-point lead after one quarter on the way to a convincing 72-41 win over Brewer Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (11-3) built a 29-8 lead after one quarter and was in front 48-17 at halftime and 69-34 after three quarters.
Tyson Sexton led the Wildcats with 19 points while Parker Bell had 14, BJ Harris 10, JaVaris Branford and Blake Jones nine each, Noah Linville five and Jordan Davis four.
Dawson Lindsey and Mann McLemore had 10 each from Brewer.
Section 84, Crossville 45 — At Crossville, four players scored in double figures as the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Lions cruised to a win over Class 5A Crossville Tuesday night.
Section (10-6) bolted to a 30-7 lead after one quarter and was in control 57-23 at halftime and 73-34 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn paced the Lions with 17 points while Logan Patterson and Dominik Blair had 16 each and Drake McCutchen had 14. Section also got eight points from Kaden Bradford and seven from Braden Arndt.
North Jackson 75, Ider 66 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs rallied from a halftime deficit to post the win and record a season sweep of Ider.
North Jackson (4-6) led 20-14 after one quarter but trailed 36-34 at halftime before moving in front 54-48 after three quarters.
Cade Reed led four North Jackson players in double figures with 18 points. Brady Cunningham and Ayson Quinn scored 14 points for the Chiefs while Preston Miller had 10, Akilan Summers nine and DeVontay Pickett six.
Drake Whisenant scored 19 points for Ider while Jesse Massey had 17 and Austin Shirley had 10.
Athens Bible 68, Woodville 63 — At Athens, host Athens Bible held off the Panthers in the second half to win.
Woodville (6-3) led 14-10 after one quarter, but Athens Bible were in front 29-23 at halftime and 53-47 after three quarters.
Jackson Peek scored a game-high 30 points for Woodville. Caleb Dolberry added 14 points for the Panthers while Damien Benson had eight, Garret Copeland seven and Trey Stone four. Kacen Pierce and Brayden Suggs scored 21 points each for Athens Bible.
