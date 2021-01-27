As the regular-season winds down, the Scottsboro wrestling team is looking more and more to be in postseason form.
The Wildcats won all three of their dual matches against Southside, Pinson Valley and Brookwood on Saturday during the Southside Quad-match at Southside High School.
The wins improved Scottsboro’s dual match record to 11-5 on the season.
Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton said the performance was a good momentum boost as the Wildcats head toward the postseason.
“The kids continue to develop and continue to improve,” Staton said. “We’re a young team that still has a lot to improve on, but I think we’re definitely headed in the right direction.”
Scottsboro defeated Southside 42-24. The Wildcats’ wins came via pin from Thomas Rackler in the 132-pound weight class, Kolby Clark at 220 and Lucas Bellamy at 285, via technical fall (15-0) from John Stewart at 106, via major decision (9-1) from Aiden Goggans at 152, via decision (6-0) from Josh Draskovic at 120 and via forfeit for Clinton Stewart at 126 and Ansel Goggans at 138.
The Wildcats notched a 54-21 win over Pinson Valley. Clinton Stewart (126), Kaylem Dupree (160) and Clark (220) all won via pinfall while John Stewart (106), Matthew Dupree (113), Rackler (132), Ansel Goggans (138) and Aiden Goggans (152) and Bellamy (285) won via forfeit.
Scottsboro defeated Brookwood 57-18. Matthew Dupree (113), Clinton Stewart (126), Rackler (132), Kaylem Dupree (160) and Clark (220) all won via fall for the Wildcats. John Stewart won via technical fall 16-0 at 106 and Colton Durham won via major decision 14-0 at 145 while Draskovic at 120, Ansel Goggans at 138 and Aiden Goggans at 152 won via forfeit.
With the AHSAA’s recent modifications made to wrestling’s postseason format because of COVID-19 restrictions — mostly notably the elimination of Super Regionals — the regular-season ends Jan. 30, meaning Scottsboro will have a three-week break from competition prior to the Class 5A-6A State Tournament, which is Feb. 18-20 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Scottsboro is scheduled to wrestle Mae Jemison and East Limestone in a tri-match at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville on Thursday (5:30 p.m.) before closing the regular season at the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday (10 a.m.).
After that, it will be roughly three weeks of practice ahead until the start of the state tournament.
“That’s going to be interesting,” Staton said. “You’ve got to find ways to keep practice fresh, keep the kids motivated every day. It’s different, but we’re just grateful for the opportunity to compete. A lot of places kids didn’t get that opportunity, so were just grateful that we are.”
