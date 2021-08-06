After two four-win seasons that produced playoff berths and a three-win campaign with an ultra-young team a year ago, Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt is eager to see the PHS football program take the next step.
“We think we’re very close,” Pruitt said. “I know I’m ready to get there. I’m tired of going 4-6 or 4-7. We don’t have a lot of seniors, but a lot of guys have played. We hope we’re right there on the verge of turning the corner. We tell the guys…show up to work and got to have production and results. Nothing’s going to be given us. Got to earn it. We’re still striving to get better every day, but we hope this is the year we turn the corner.”
Pruitt and players Dallon Phillips, Caiden Hawkins and AJ Gant attended the recent Jackson/DeKalb Football Media Day in Rainsville to discuss the upcoming season.
Pisgah returns 18 total starters (11 on offense and seven on defense) from a team that flashed some strong moments last season in a trial-by-fire year for most of its players, many of whose first season of varsity football saw them playing key roles. With all those returning players plus some new additions, Pruitt said the Eagles are a deeper team this season.
“Something we weren’t able to do last year was have competition (at positions),” Pruitt said. “Pretty much we were in survival mode. We have competition at every position (this season)…all the positions are open. Nobody’s position is just going to be ‘it’s mine.’”
Phillips, a senior offensive/defensive lineman, said the Eagles are a year older and a year wiser.
“We’re a whole lot more mature than we were last year. I think that’s going to help us a lot this year,” Phillips said. “Our confidence has shot way up over this (offseason).”
Hawkins said the Eagles enjoyed improvements in every aspect of the program this offseason and are ready for that to translate to the field on Friday nights.
“We were such a young team last year, all we had to do was grow up,” said the junior linebacker/tight end. “Our morale has improved.”
Pisgah put an emphasis on improving its overall team strength during the offseason, and the players are pleased with the result.
“Most of us have skyrocketed in our maxes,” said junior offensive/defensive lineman Gant, who credited strength coach Adam Gilbert with the Eagles’ improvements.
Gilbert is also entering his second year at Pisgah’s offensive coordinator, and Pruitt said the players’ familiarity with the offense will allow the Eagles to “do more things and get farther into the playbook” than they were able to a year ago.
Pruitt said the Eagles must learn from last season’s growing pains and play with confidence in 2021.
“Confidence is something that any team needs, but especially a young team,” Pruitt said. “It’s very important for us …to get the momentum going. Once you can get a roll, then you start seeing things fall in place.”
