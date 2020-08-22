The Pisgah cross country teams opened their seasons with a pair of solid finishes on Thursday.
Pisgah finished fifth in the Class 1A-4A varsity girls race and sixth in the 1A-4A varsity boys race at the White Plains Twilight Invite at the White Plains Sports Complex near Anniston.
Pisgah’s girls posted a team score of 144. Pleasant Valley won the Class 1A-4A girls division crown with a low score of 37, followed by Ashville (64), White Plains (66) and Glencoe (96).
The PHS boys posted a team score of 168, finishing behind champion White Plains (47), Ashville (61), Pleasant Valley (65), Hokes Bluff (98) and Jacksonville (162).
Pisgah coach Gus Hembree said his runners came started the new season on a good note.
“Rhylie Bell led our girls. She has worked hard in the offseason and it will show this season. Tristan Little is going to be our bell cow (for the boys) this year. He came out strong and ran well,” Hembree said. “I’m really pleased with my newbies. Now they made rookie mistakes like sprinting the first mile, but they learned some valuable lessons that will serve them well the rest of the season.”
Bell paced the Pisgah girls with a 15th-place finish in the Class 1A-4A varsity girls 5K race in a time of 24:43.33. Emma Sisk followed in 32nd-place (28:02.27) while Serenity Olinger was 37th (28:47.47), Kayana Stewart 38th (28:48.93), Laily Brown 49th (30:08.05), Nevaeh Evans 50th (30:17.60), Kimberly Miller 59th (32:14.91), Addison Goff 65th (33:24.53) and Kinsley Phillips 81st (39:28.31).
Little posted a sixth-place finish for Pisgah in the Class 1A-4A boys race with a time of 18:49.61. Brodie Overdear was 39th (22:18.70) while Jake Smith was 40th (22:18.74), Holden Goff 58th (24:52.00), Tristan Hutson 59th (24:56.22), Emanuel Elizondo 61st (25:01.12), Bailey Johnson 70th (25:52.98), Koen Smith 90th (29:38.49) and Alex Elizondo 95th (32:52.06).
Pisgah races again next Saturday (Aug. 29) in the Black & Gold Classic at Scottsboro High School.
