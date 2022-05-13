The North Sand Mountain boys golf team did not get the result it wanted in this week’s AHSAA Golf Championships’ Class 1A-2A Boys State Tournament at Hampton Cove in Huntsville.
NSM finished fourth out of four teams with a state tournament lineup that featured one sophomore, one freshman and three eighth-graders, and NSM head coach Danielle Maples hopes the young Bison put their state-tournament experience to good use in the future.
“My boys are young and were blessed to be able to participate in the state (tournament),” Maples said. “I hope my returning players remember how it felt to lose (and) I hope they put in the work this next year and gain the experience they need to get back to state and possibly win it.”
NSM, the 2019 Class 1A-2A state champion, was playing in the state tournament for the third straight season. The Bison had just two returning players from last year’s state appearance in Jarrett Hill and Blake Maples, but NSM won its way to back to the state tournament by claiming the top spot in both the Class 1A-2A Section 3 and 1A-2A North Sub-State tournaments.
But at the state tournament, NSM opened Round 1 on Monday with a team score of 368 before improving by 20 shots in Tuesday’s Round 2 for a 348.
Elba won its second straight state championship with a team score of 665, edging state runner-up Brantley by one shot. Athens Bible (701) finished third, 15 shots in front of NSM (716), which had finished ahead of Athens Bible in the sectional and sub-state competition.
“(Hampton Cove’s Highlands course) was a tough course,” Maples said. “One bad shot could put you in a predicament. The pressure on them was pretty overwhelming.”
NSM freshman Blake Maples tied for 10th in the individual standings after shooting a two-round 168 (83-85). Sophomore Jarrett Hill shot 175 (93-82) and finished 16th while eighth-graders Brady Anderson (94-91-185), Kade Davis (98-90-188) and Duncan Wilks (108-109-217) finished 18th, 19th and 23rd respectively.
Every NSM golfer had at least one birdie during the tournament.
