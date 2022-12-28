The Skyline varsity boys basketball team nearly put together a championship comeback.
The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings cut an 18-point deficit to one in the fourth quarter, but the 5A Sardis Lions scored the game’s last nine points to edge Skyline 58-48 in the championship game of the Valley Head Invitational Thursday night.
Skyline (11-5) fell behind 10-2 to start the game but trailed just 16-12 after one quarter. Sardis (12-4) went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter, however, holding the Vikings scoreless for nearly four minutes on the way to building a 34-18 halftime advantage. Skyline trailed by as many as 18 points in the third quarter before pulling within 43-36 after three quarters.
The Vikings cut the Sardis’ lead to 49-48 on Chase Bickers’ two free throws with 2:32 remaining, and after a Sardis turnover, had a chance to tie the game before missing the front end of a 1-and-1.
Andrew Felter converted a 3-point play on the next Sardis possession with 2:00 left, starting a 9-0 Lions’ run to close out the game.
Bickers finished with a game-high 23 points for Skyline while Will Avans totaled 11, Bryant Kennamer netted five, Dillon Stephens added four, Jayten Prince had three and Scott York had two.
Luke Martin and Kason Moore scored 21 and 20 points respectively for Sardis.
