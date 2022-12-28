Bryant Kennamer

Skyline's Bryant Kennamer (right) and Sardis' Luke Martin battle for possession of the basketball during the Valley Head Invitational championship game.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Skyline varsity boys basketball team nearly put together a championship comeback.

The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings cut an 18-point deficit to one in the fourth quarter, but the 5A Sardis Lions scored the game’s last nine points to edge Skyline 58-48 in the championship game of the Valley Head Invitational Thursday night.

