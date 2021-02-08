The Woodville varsity boys basketball team closed the regular season with a win and a milestone.
Senior Jackson Peek scored a game-high 23 points, and in doing so passing the 2,000-point mark for his career as the Panthers defeated Brindlee Mountain 63-56 Friday night at Woodville High School.
Peek, a varsity player since eighth-grade, now has 2,008 career points.
Woodville (13-9) trailed 15-10 after one quarter and 25-23 at halftime before moving in front 43-39 after three quarters.
Damien Benson scored 13 points for the Panthers while Caleb Dolberry had nine, Garrett Copeland five and Trey Stone and Brice Thompson four each.
Caleb Scott led Brindlee Mountain with 14 points.
Skyline 67, John Carroll Catholic 63 — At Birmingham, the Class 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings edged 5A John Carroll Catholic Friday night to close the regular season with their 19th win.
Skyline (19-8) led 16-9, 33-32 and 44-43 at the quarter breaks. The Vikings then made 17 of 20 free throws in the fourth quarter to close out the victory. Skyline made 32 of 38 foul shots (87%) for the game.
Weston Avans and Logan Evans paced Skyline with 21 and 14 points respectively while Jaylon Clements and Dylan Knight had eight points each, Chase Bickers had six and Matt Burton had five.
Arthur Merchant led John Carroll Catholic with 24 points.
Fyffe 68, Section 53 — At Fyffe, the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Red Devils posted their second win in three days against 2A No. 6 Section.
Section (18-12), which fell to Fyffe 70-65 at home on Tuesday, trailed 20-16, 41-31 and 55-43 at the quarter breaks of Friday’s rematch.
Logan Patterson and Jacob Cooper scored 12 and 11 points respectively for Section, which also got seven from Dominik Blair, six from Kaden Bradford, five from Drake McCutchen and four from Gabe Hilley.
Leading scorers for Fyffe (21-5) were Tate Goolesby with 17, Micah Johnson with 16, Parker Godwin with 11 and Brody Dalton with 10.
Fort Payne 94, North Jackson 50 — At Fort Payne, the Chiefs fell to Class 6A Fort Payne in their regular-season finale Friday night.
North Jackson (8-15) trailed 21-10, 46-25 and 76-40 at the quarter breaks.
Johnny Gilliam was the lone Chief in double figures with 12 points. North Jackson also got eight points from Cade Reed, seven each from Gavin Cooper and Preston Miller and five each from Brady Cunningham and Devontay Pickett.
Bryson Richey, who hit seven 3-pointers, and Lane White scored 23 and 20 points respectively for Fort Payne (11-14).
