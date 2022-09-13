The Scottsboro volleyball team split a tri-match on Thursday.
The Wildcats swept Crossville 25-7, 25-12 but lost to Class 3A No. 8-ranked Geraldine 25-16, 25-19.
Meredith Pendergrass recorded nine kills for Scottsboro (6-13) while Hayden Matthews had 14 assists and Tori Lynch had 13 assists.
NSM sweeps out-of-state foe — At Higdon, the North Sand Mountain volleyball team improved to 7-4 on the season by sweeping a best-of-three match with South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 25-16, 25-21 on Monday.
Ashley Shrader tallied five kills, one ace and two digs and Allie Butler had two kills, three aces and three digs for NSM while Cloey Davenport had two kills, two aces and six digs, Amber Shrader had three kills and two aces, Gabi Luna had four kills, Ava Henson had seven digs and one ace and Kameron Patterson had one kill, one ace and two digs.
Pisgah falls to Fyffe, Douglas — At Fyffe, Pisgah fell to Douglas and Fyffe in a tri-match on Monday.
The Eagles were swept 25-6, 25-8, 25-11 in a best-of-five Class 2A Area 16 match on Monday. Mara Anderson recorded 15 digs for Pisgah while Paisley Patalas had nine, Kaylee McAllister had six and Briley Caperton had four digs and one kill.
Douglas bested Pisgah 25-7, 25-15 in a best-of-three match. Anderson finished with 18 digs while Jaley Keller had seven digs and Caperton and McAllister had six digs each.
North Jackson drops area match — At Huntsville, host Randolph swept the Chiefs in a best-of-five Class 4A Area 16 match on Thursday. Randolph prevailed 25-11, 25-5 and 25-12.
