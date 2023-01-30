The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team closed Class 5A Area 14 play with an impressive road win.
The Class 5A No. 6-ranked Wildcats downed host area Arab 65-58 in the area finale for both teams Friday night.
Due to a revamped tiebreaker system this season, Scottsboro (18-7, 5-1) finished second in Class 5A Area 14 due to a 1-1 record (a win over Madison Academy and a loss to No. 1-ranked Ramsay) against other Class 5A non-area teams while No. 5 Guntersville was 3-1 (two wins over Boaz and one over Moody and a loss to No. 7 Charles Henderson). The Wildcats will play third-seeded Fairview in the area tournament semifinals at Guntersville next week.
Scottsboro trailed 17-16 after one quarter but moved in front 34-28 at halftime and led 46-43 after three quarters. The Wildcats made 11 of 14 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Scoring leaders for the Wildcats were Seth Whitmire with 15 points, Tyson Sexton with 14, Ethan Roberts with 10, Parker Bell and Jameson Gray with eight, Kyle Wright with seven and Tyler Shelton with three.
Will Lavender scored 29 points for Arab (13-10, 1-5).
Skyline 85, North Jackson 59 — At Stevenson, the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings bolted to a 31-point lead after one quarter en route to a win over county rival North Jackson Friday night.
Skyline (18-7) built a 41-10 lead after one quarter before extending its lead to 62-25 at halftime and 79-42 after three quarters.
Will Avans scored 22 points, Jayten Prince netted 15, Bryant Kennamer added 14 and Dallas Fuhrman had 10 for the Vikings, who also got eight from Dillon Stephens, six from Chase Bickers, five from Sam Utter, three from Jacob Cloud and two from Scott York.
Jayden Eakin scored 12 points and Lane McCanless netted 10 for North Jackson (5-17), which also got eight from Nick Jernigan, seven from Cadelle McDonald, six from Jonathan Linderman, four each from Tyler Brown and CJ Gulley and two each from Hunter Davis, TJ Malone, Malachi Potter and Jay Yates.
Pisgah 67, Madison County 58 — At Pisgah, the Eagles sank 10 3-pointers one the way to defeating visiting Madison County Friday night.
Pisgah (9-9) led 13-12 after one quarter and 27-24 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 23-14 in the third quarter to carry a 50-38 advantage into the final period.
Jakob Kirby scored a game-high 22 points for the Eagles while Luke Gilbert totaled 16 points and Mason Holcomb added 13. Pisgah also got seven points from Legion McCrary, five from Jackson Smalley and two each from Jett Jeffery and Brodie Overdear.
Athens Bible 60, Woodville 52 — At Woodville, visiting Athens Bible slipped past the Panthers in the Class 1A Area 15 play Friday afternoon.
Trailing 19-15 after one quarter, Woodville (10-17, 1-6) took a 31-28 halftime lead before falling behind 46-43 after three quarters.
Cameron Dolberry scored 12 points, Trey Stone netted 11 and Sam Peek added 10 for the Panthers while Damien Benson had eight, Jase Dulaney had six and Axel Magno had five.
Brayden Suggs scored 22 points for Athens Bible (13-10, 4-4).
Saturday
NSM 68, Talladega 66 — At Attala, Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain held off a rally attempt from 5A Talladega during the Attala Classic at Etowah High School on Saturday.
NSM (22-4) enjoyed leads of 30-16, 45-37 and 63-51 at the quarter breaks. Talladega outscored the Bison 15-5 in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers missed a tying shot as time expired.
Chandler Sullivan posted a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds for NSM while Landon Keller scored 10 points, Konner Brown had eight and Andrew Palmer had six. The Bison also got four points from Brody Helton, three from Nelson Poore and two each from Josue Luna and Kaden Brown.
Jaden Townsel and Najeh Swain scored 21 and 20 points respectively for Talladega (6-10).
