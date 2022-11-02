The Scottsboro varsity boys swim team finished fourth and the SHS girls were fifth at the Pirate Invitational in Boaz Thursday.
Here are the results for Scottsboro swimmers:
GIRLS
200-yard Medley
5. Noelle Lee, Lily Turlington, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour (2:09.69)
200-yard Freestyle
11. Alice Merck (2:34.15)
13. Mackenzie Hughes (2:40.17)
200-yard Individual Medley
4. Amelia Armour (2:39.24)
10. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (2:52.02)
50-yard Freestyle
12. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (28.76)
14. Noelle Lee (29.48)
17. Alice Merck (30.26)
32. Audrey Frye (32.68)
53. Sadie Thompson (38.49)
100-yard Free
14. Noelle Lee (1:03.50)
21. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:09.36)
28. Vivien Hunnicutt (1:12.51)
29. Audrey Frye (1:14.10)
32. Breelynn Orgill (1:14.82)
500-yard Freestyle
7. Amelia Armour (6:26.24)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
6. Lily Turlington, Alice Merck, Audrey Frye, Morelia Calderon-Diaz (2:02.50)
14. Mackenzie Hughes, Sadie Thompson, Addison Hughes, Vivien Hunnicutt (2:19.38)
100-yard Backstroke
8. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:13.47)
29. Addison Hughes (1:32.65)
100-yard Breaststroke
11. Lily Turlington (1:24.68)
29. Breelynn Orgill (1:38.09)
35. Mackenzie Hughes (1:46.36)
36. Sadie Thompson (1:47.15)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Amelia Armour, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Noelle Lee (4:30.08)
BOYS
200-yard Medley
8. Arlen Parr, Will Porch, Luke Armour, Tommy Bianca (1:57.28)
200-yard Freestyle
10. Craft Sanders (2:08.52)
200-yard Individual Medley
6. Will Porch (2:23.03)
8. Luke Armour (2:24.33)
50-yard Freestyle
3. Ben Bradford (24.14)
27. Tommy Bianca (27.32)
47. Balin Hunnicutt (30.38)
100-yard Fly
8. Luke Armour (1:00.49)
10. Arlen Parr (1:03.10)
12. Craft Sanders (1:05.43)
100-yard Free
3. Ben Bradford (53.33)
23. Tommy Bianca (1:03.63)
36. Troy Reichle (1:09.36)
38. Balin Hunnicutt (1:11.43)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Luke Armour, Tommy Bianca, Craft Sanders, Ben Bradford (1:43.25)
100-yard Breaststroke
4. Arlen Parr (1:07.61)
13. Will Porch (1:14.41)
27. Troy Reichle (1:39.71)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Craft Sanders, Balin Hunnicutt, Will Porch, Ben Bradford (3:57.68)
