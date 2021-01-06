The Scottsboro wrestling team dropped a pair of matches in its side of the Class 5A-6A Region 7 Duals bracket on Saturday.
Scottsboro fell to host Arab 57 -19 and to Alexandria 39-33. Arab, which defeated Alexandria, was set to face the winner of the other bracket Tuesday to determine the region’s champion and runner-up for the upcoming AHSAA Duals State Tournament.
Against Alexandria, Scottsboro won six matches.
Clinton Stewart in the 126-pound weight class, Ansel Goggans at 138, Colton Durham at 145 and Kolby Clark at 220 all won via pin. The Wildcats also got a 16-2 major decision victory from Matthew Dupree at 113 and a forfeit win over Josh Draskovic at 120.
Against Arab, Draskovic picked a up win via pin at 120 and Clark won via pin at 220 while Goggans won a 5-2 decision at 138.
Scottsboro is scheduled to wrestle in the Bob Jones Dual Tournament on Saturday in Madison while its junior high team wrestles in the Big Red Rumble in Huntsville.
