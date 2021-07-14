Thomas Looney remains perfect in the Goose Pond Colony Men’s Golf Invitational.
Looney is now 5-for-5 in the event after winning the 2021 GPC Invitational championship on Sunday.
It’s the second straight GPC Invitational title for Looney, a former Scottsboro High School golfer who won the 2009 AHSAA Class 5A Boys Individual State Championship. Looney has won the event all five times he has played in it (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021).
The tournament was held this past weekend. Saturday’s first round played at the Goose Pond Plantation Course while Sunday’s second and final round was played at the Goose Pond Lake Course.
Looney shot a 4-under par 68 in Round 1 and a 3-under par 69 on Sunday to finish at 7-under par 137. He edged George Gann by two shots to claim the title. Gann, who fired a 6-under par 66 to hold the lead in the Championship Division after Round 1, shot 1-over 73 in Round 2.
Ty Cole finished third with 1-under par 143 after bouncing back from a 3-over par 75 on Saturday with Sunday’s low round of 4-under 68. Chris Hancock finished fourth with an even par 144 (70 in Round 1 and 74 in Round 2) while David Scott Stewart was fifth with a 2-over 146 (71-75).
Ayden Norman finished sixth with a two-round 147 (74-73) and Chris Quinn was seventh with a 150 (75-75), while Levi Shelton (73-78) and John Austin Dolberry (78-73) tied for eighth with a 151, Jake Goins was 10th with a 152 (73-79), James Norman was 11th with a 153 (73-80) and Zachary Doppel III (71-83) and Seth Foshee (80-74) tied for 12th with a 153.
Senior ‘A’ Division — Larry Clark won the GPC Invitational’s Senior “A” Division title with a two-round score of 6-under par 138. Clark carded a 3-under par 69 in each round. Danny Hancock was second with a 5-under par 139 (72-67) while Daryl Grisham was third with a 3-under par 141 (69-72), Bobby Locklear was fourth with a 148 (73-75) and Kenny Burton was fifth with a 149 (73-76).
Senior ‘B’ Division — Ed Garner shot a two-round 147 (74-73) to win the Senior “B” Division title. James Kean was second with a 148 (74-74) while Jim Reid was third with a 151 (74-77) and David Wilson was fourth (74-80).
Senior ‘C’ Division — Alan Looney took the top spot in the Senior “C” Division with a two-round score of 149 (75-74). Bobby Talley was second with a 154 (77-77) while Larry Haynes was third with a 158 (77-81), Becil Baldwin fourth with a 161 (80-81) and Joe Barnes fifth with a 164 (82-82).
Regular Flight ‘A’ Division — Jody Wooten won the Regular Flight “A” Division crown with a two-round 5-under par 139 (71-68). Brad Dahlke was second with a 4-under par 140 (71-69) while Brad Baird was third with a 148 (75-73), Keith Pearson was fourth with a 148 (74-74), Eric Truitt was fifth with a 152 (75-77), Blake Millican was sixth with a 154 (75-79) and Trey Gibson was seventh with a 157 (75-82).
Regular Flight ‘B’ Division — Cecil Yates took the top spot after shooting a two-round 154 (79-75). Terry Gant was second with a 156 (77-79) while Stacy Willis was third with a 157 (78-79), Jeff Chapman was fourth with a 158 (77-81), Dre Davenport was fifth with a 159 (79-80), Matt Lockmiller was sixth with a 162 (80-82) and Bob Reid was seventh with a 167 (79-88).
Regular Flight ‘C’ Division — James Parrett won the Regular “C” Flight title via tiebreaker over Steven Bryant. Parrett (83-82) and Bryant (82-83) both shot a 165. Bryan Haynes was third with a 166 (83-83) while Brent McCrary (84-83) and Matt Greer (87-80) tied for fourth with a 167. Larry Barber placed sixth with a 168 (82-86), Bubba Smith (84-86) and Terry Farmer (87-83) tied for seventh with a 170 and Scott Jimmerson was ninth with a 181 (88-93).
