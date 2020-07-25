A former coach who led both the Paint Rock Valley High School varsity boys and varsity girls basketball programs has died.
Bruce Money, 82 of Estill Fork, died on July 17.
Money’s teams won 306 games during his coaching career. Money served two tenures as PRV’s varsity boys basketball head coach from 1964-70 and 1978-88 and was also PRV’s varsity girls basketball head coach from 1977-88, coaching the Pirates to a runner-up finish in the Jackson County Girls Basketball Tournament in 1983.
Before he retired from education, Money served as the director of education at the Three Springs School.
NSM’s Marr collects first offer — North Sand Mountain rising senior guard Russ Marr has received his first scholarship offer.
Last weekend, Covenant College near Chattanooga, Tennessee offered Marr a spot on its basketball team.
“Very blessed and thankful to say I have officially received my first offer from @ScotsMBB Thank you so much @coach_young #GoScots,” Marr tweeted on July 17.
Covenant College is an NCAA Division III school that is coached by Neal Young.
Marr was a Class 2A second-team all-state selection last season after averaging 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He set an NSM single-game scoring record last November when he scored 62 points in a win over Sylvania.
Scottsboro baseball player named to Perfect Game All-Tournament Team — Scottsboro rising senior Camden Matthews was recently selected to the All-Tournament Hitters Team for the annual Perfect Game Tournament near Atlanta.
Matthews was playing with the 17U team of the Viper Baseball Academy, which is based in Huntsville.
Matthews batted .333 (17-for-51) with two doubles, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in 17 games for Scottsboro during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
Former Pisgah coach to be inducted into Hall of Fame — Former Pisgah varsity girls basketball coach Claude “Butch” Cassidy has been chosen for induction into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Cassidy, who lives in Rainsville, went 107-11 as Pisgah’s coach from 1978-82. The Eagles won the Class 2A state championship during his final two seasons. Pisgah also won three Jackson County Tournament championships, three Sand Mountain Tournament championships and three area championships during his tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.