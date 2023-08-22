The Woodville football team gave Joel Poole his first unofficial win as the program’s head coach.
The Panthers went on the road and defeated Talladega County Central 29-16 in a preseason jamboree last Friday in Talladega.
Woodville led 21-8 at the end of the varsity starters’ half of play.
“I was pleased with our kids’ effort overall,” said Poole, who took over the Panthers in May after serving as a North Jackson assistant coach the previous two seasons. “Pleased with the way we ran the ball.”
Senior Sam Peek ran for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes to senior newcomer Trey Stone.
Poole said was also pleased with the lack of penalties the Panthers committed. He lauded the team for their work picking up on new things scheme-wise that the coaching change brought to the table.
“We’ve still got a long ways to go, but we’re getting there,” Poole said. “I was pleased with how (the jamboree) went. The kids are good kids and they’re giving good effort.”
Woodville opens the 2023 season at home Friday night against Whitesburg Christian. Kickoff has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. due to excessive heat.
