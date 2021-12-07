Scottsboro track and field athletes found the medal stand on numerous occasions during their opening meet of the 2021-22 indoor season.
Scottsboro had five event winners and 10 top-three event finishers during the Magic City Invitational #2 at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday.
In the varsity boys division, Scottsboro got wins from Reese Bell in the 800-meter run (1:58.74), Rex Green in the 1600 (4:21.40), Evan Hill in the 3200 (9:28.32), Maddox Hamm in the pole vault (15 feet, 6 inches) and the 4x800-meter relay (7:58.50) team comprised of Bell, Green, Hill and Zach Avenel.
Stephen Jones (4:29.47) and Avenel (9:33.27) finished second in the 1600 and 3200 races respectively.
Also, the 4x400-meter relay team consisting of Bell, Green, Ridge Wells and Brody Williams posted a runner-up finish after posting a time of 3:31.09.
In the varsity girls division, Maddie Gossett posted a runner-up finish (11:56.45) in the 3200-meter run while Gossett, Cambree Bradford, Emma Bradford and Ally Campbell teamed up for a second-place finish in the 4x800 relay after turning in a time of 10:25.29.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes from Saturday’s Magic City Invitational #2:
BOYS
60-meter dash
118. Alex Avenel (8.05)
121. Tre Bland (8.09)
137. Xavier McCamey (8.54)
400-meter dash
33. Brody Williams (55.03)
54. Alex Avenel (57.38)
59. Cameron Estes (57.93)
124. Wilson Hill (107.22)
131. Axl Hastings (1:13.39)
800-meter dash
1. Reese Bell (1:58.74)
15. Ridge Wells (2:11.55)
50. River Green (2:26.07)
55. Will Paradise (2:27.65)
64. Luke Barber (2:30.54)
81. McGowan Holt (2:47.64)
1600-meter run
1. Rex Green (4:21.40)
2. Stephen Jones (4:29.47)
11. Hamilton Richardson (4:45.79)
39. Mcgee Kilgore (5:16.01)
50. Johny Felix (5:25.39)
64. Brady Strickland (5:45.75)
3200-meter run
1. Evan Hill (9:28.32)
2. Zach Avenel (9:33.27)
4x400-meter relay
2. Rex Green, Reese Bell, Brodie Williams, Ridge Wells (3:31.09)
4x800-meter relay
1. Reese Bell, Zach Avenel, Evan Hill, Rex Green (7:58.50)
Long Jump
24. Grant West (17-6.5)
41. Tre Bland (16-1.75)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-6)
Shot Put
23. Hudson Tubbs (35-1.5)
28. Brady Shaw Killen (34-4)
71. John Hollis Myers (20-10.5)
GIRLS
60-meter dash
117. Aaliyah Manning (9.68)
122. Lana Emanuel (10.13)
126. Chloe Lamonica (10.46)
400-meter dash
48. Lela Moser (1:09.51)
80. Natalie Mir (1:14.70)
92. Lana Emanuel (1:18.05)
104. Chloe Lamonica (1:25.36)
105. Aaliyah Manning (1:26.29)
800-meter run
5. Cambree Bradford (2:38.14)
51. Lela Moser (2:59.83)
53. Regan Epps (3:01.56)
54. Natalie Mir (3:02.03)
80. Kiana Lenox (3:23.80).
1600-meter run
5. Emma Bradford (5:39.18)
40. Lauren Judge (6:31.75)
43. Shelton Linville (6:43.08)
44. McCall Chandler (6:44.61)
3200-meter run
2. Maddie Gossett (11:56.45)
5. Ally Campbell (12:17.46)
4x400-meter relay
7. Cambree Bradford, Lela Moser, Mabry Bonsall, Emma Bradford (4:46.63)
4x800-meter relay
2. Maddie Gossett, Ally Campbell, Emma Bradford,
Cambree Bradford (10:25.29)
Long Jump
44. Lana Emanuel (10-3)
Shot Put
25. Emily Fortson (26-3.75)
36. Amy Roberts (24-2)
