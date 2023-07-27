Scottsboro’s new softball coach is a familiar face.
Jeff Campbell has been hired as the Wildcats new head coach after serving as an assistant with the program last season.
Campbell, whose daughter Kelly was a six-year varsity player for Scottsboro, replaces Kevin Thompson as Scottsboro head coach. Thompson resigned in June after coaching the Wildcats to a 38-12-2 record and fourth-place finish in the Class 5A state tournament.
Campbell, who served as Scottsboro’s pitching coach last spring, is Scottsboro’s third different head coach in the past three seasons. Campbell said being on staff last season should make for an easy transition for him and the players.
“I do think it helps,” Campbell said. “Kevin had another job and couldn’t be there until 3:30 (p.m.) each day for practice. I’m retired, so I’d kind of ran practice until he got here, so (the players) should be used to me (in that regard). I think just being around them and knowing them all and them knowing me makes it an easy transition.”
Campbell has been involved in softball for more than 20 years, starting with coaching his daughters’ youth teams before watching many of the girls he coached on those teams help the Scottsboro softball program achieve new heights, including a berth in the 2013 Class 5A state championship finals.
After his daughter graduated, Campbell began coaching 18U travel softball teams from North Alabama. After being out of coaching for a couple of years, Thompson coaxed Campbell back into coaching with Scottsboro for the 2023 season.
“I’m glad Kevin asked me to do it because I really enjoyed it,” Campbell said. “I’d been out of coaching for awhile and it was kind of a breathe of fresh air for me. I’m really fortunate that (Scottsboro High School principal Brad Dudley) gave me the opportunity to be the head coach.”
Dudley said Campbell was an easy choice for the position.
“Jeff is certainly no stranger to SHS Softball,” said Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley. “He has been an integral part of our program for a long time now and we are very excited to have him serve as our head coach. His knowledge and love of the game will be exactly what our kids need to sustain the success that the program has had over the last few years.”
Campbell was named the interim head coach after Thompson’s resignation, continuing to lead the Wildcats through summer workouts before being officially named the team’s new head coach.
Scottsboro lost a senior class that included three college signees and two all-state pitchers, but Campbell is confident the Wildcats will regroup.
“We’ve got a strong group of juniors and some younger kids coming back that we feel good about,” Campbell said. “Scottsboro is known for being strong in softball and competing for state championships and that’s what we want to continue to do.”
