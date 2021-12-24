The Section varsity boys basketball team did not get the Sand Mountain Tournament championship trophy Thursday night.
But it does appear the Lions have gotten their stride back.
After a bumpy two weeks of dealing with sickness and shooting slumps, second-seeded and Class 2A No. 2-ranked Section went toe-to-toe with top-seeded and Class 3A No. 2-ranked Plainview until a late third-quarter run proved to be the difference in a 76-55 Plainview win in the finals of the 68th Sand Mountain Tournament Thursday night at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
Section coach Derek Wynn isn’t one for moral victories, but he did acknowledge the Lions’ performance was an important one.
“It’s been a tough couple weeks dealing with the sickness and just I’ve never been part of a team when the whole team goes in a shooting slump at once,” Wynn said. “The biggest thing we talked about, it wasn’t winning or losing, we just wanted to compete. We wanted to walk off that court letting (Plainview) know they actually had to play a game. We wanted to take the fight to them. I am proud of the guys. I’m not into moral victories and stuff, but we needed a shot in the arm.”
Section (13-4) made seven first-quarter 3-pointers and led 23-19 after the opening period before making two more in the second quarter. The Lions led for most of the first half and took a 33-32 leading into halftime after Logan Patterson scored underneath off a steal and assist from Jacob Cooper.
Alex Guinn’s 3-pointer and back-to-back buckets by Cooper had the Lions in front 40-36 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter, but Plainview (11-4) outscored the Lions 25-6 over the final 6:13 of the period to carry a 61-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We had a bad third quarter,” Wynn said. “The shots didn’t fall, we let a couple of (Plainview’s) guys get loose as far as who we were guarding. But they run five in and out, they’re like a machine. Once you get behind them, it’s hard to get enough stops and enough makes to run together to catch up.”
It was a record sixth straight Sand Mountain Tournament championship for Plainview and its 10th overall.
“My guys did a phenomenal job,” said Plainview head coach Robi Coker. “(Section) came out in the first quarter and hit us in the mouth. A bunch of senior guys on a mission. I thought Section played well. I know they’d hit a bump in the road with some sickness. That’s the Section team everyone expected to see. That’s the Section team that’s got a chance to make a postseason run.”
“Our guys didn’t panic. We’ve been in some battles, used to being behind a little bit, and we played like it. I think the third quarter our effort and intensity was just really, really good.”
Tournament MVP Cole Millican scored a team-high 23 points for Plainview while Jonah Williams netted 20 and Dylan Haymon added 13. The Bears made 14 3-pointers.
Cooper hit five of Section’s 10 3-pointers and closed with 23 points for the Lions, which also got 10 from Patterson, eight from Guinn, six from Dominik Blair, five from Drake McCutchen and three from Kaden Bradford.
All-Tournament Team: Plainview’s Cole Millican (MVP), Luke Smith, and Jonah Williams; Section’s Jacob Cooper and Logan Patterson; Pisgah’s Rhyan Barrett and Jakob Kirby; NSM’s Derek Bearden; Ider’s Jesse Massey and Austin Shirley; Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin; Fyffe’s Eli Butt; Sylvania’s Josh Scott.
