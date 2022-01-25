The Scottsboro wrestling team notched a duals win over a Class 7A team Thursday night.
Scottsboro wrestlers won nine of 14 matches on the way to a 49-27 win over visiting Grissom at Carter Gymnasium.
Four Wildcats won via pin.
Cole Synder won via pin in the 113-pound weight class, as did John Stewart at 120, Clinton Stewart at 126 and Colton Durham at 160. Stone Staton posted a 9-1 major decision at 106 pounds and Ansel Goggans won a 5-3 decision at 145 while Kolby Clark at 195, Luke Calfee at 220 and Lucas Bellamy at 285 all won via forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.