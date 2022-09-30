Woodville football team’s two-game winning streak was snapped Thursday night.
Host Gaylesville had a big night offensively while its defense turned a pair of Woodville turnovers into touchdowns on the way to handing the Panthers a 54-6 Class 1A Region 7 setback.
Ace Weaver ran for 143 yards on 19 carries Woodville (2-4, 0-3) while Sam Peek picked up 45 yards and a touchdown run on 10 carries. Peek also went 2-of-5 passing for 19 yards, including a 16-yard completion to JD Williams.
Keylon Higgins ran for 200 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns while also scoring on a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown for Gaylesville (1-5, 1-3). Seth Lee ran for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans while Tanner Eads was 5-of-5 passing for 79 yards a touchdown while scoring four two-point conversions. Kyle Bradley caught a touchdown pass for Gaylesville and Hunter Allmond returned an interception for a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.