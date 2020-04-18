Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Rod Tiffin
The Scottsboro alum, who was a standout basketball, football and track and field standout for the Wildcats in the mid-1980s, was an All-SEC decathlete for the Auburn University Track and Field program before becoming a track and field coach at the collegiate level. Tiffin held assistant coaching roles at UAB, Auburn and Alabama before becoming the men’s and women’s head track and field coach at Samford University, a role he has held since 2008. Tiffin has coached Samford to seven Southern Conference championships and has won 13 conference coach of the year awards.
NUMBERS
47
Merle Pruitt scored a then state-tournament record 47 points during Section’s 77-58 Class 2A state championship game win over U.S. Jones in 1969. Pruett scored a combined 80 points during three state tournament games and was named the state tournament MVP.
105
Number of wins for the Skyline girls basketball program over the past four seasons.
DATES
1.23.1988
The Stevenson varsity boys basketball team won its seventh Jackson County Tournament title in nine seasons with a 67-39 win over Woodville. The Panthers led 23-4, 38-13 and 58-24 at the quarter breaks. Stevenson got 19 points from Derrick Cobb, 17 from Keith Henry had 17 and 10 from Mike Loyd. Brian Corbitt scored 10 points for Woodville.
11.8.2003
Led by seven all-state runners, the Scottsboro girls cross country team edged rival St. Paul’s by six points to win the Class 5A state championship. Emily Thompson posteda third-place finish for Scottsboro while Amy Stevens finished fourth, Hannah Thompson fifth, Lacey Wright sixth and Caitlin Chitwood 10th. Olivia Sims and Julie Alley also had Top-15 finishes for coach John Esslinger’s team.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Woodville boys basketball teams made three state tournament appearances during a four-year span from 1968-72.
