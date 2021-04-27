Four North Jackson varsity boys track and field athletes will have the chance to compete for a state championship later this week.
Johnny Gilliam, Luke Johnson, Cade Reed and EJ Wilson qualified for state during the Class 4A Section 4 Meet at James Clemens High School in Madison last weekend.
Gilliam won the javelin throw sectional title (169 feet, 6 inches) while teammate Luke Johnson was the runner-up (146-11).
Meanwhile, Cade Reed received a wildcard spot in the high jump (5-4) after finishing sixth at sectionals while Wilson received a wildcard in the 200 (23.90 seconds) after finishing eighth.
Here are all of the results for North Jackson athletes from sectionals and those that qualified for state:
BOYS
* — State Qualifier
100-meter dash
17. EJ Wilson (12.27)
200-meter dash
8. EJ Wilson(24.32)*
31. Dusty Hendricks (26.19)
400-meter dash
24. Austin Lopez (59.05)
27. Dusty Hendricks (1:00.71)
800-meter run
28. Alex Roper (2:36.80)
1600-meter run
31. Jay Yates (5:49.24)
36. Edgar Sanchez (6:08.50)
High Jump
6. Cade Reed (5-4)*
9. Alex Roper (5-0)
Discus
7. Johnny Gilliam (109-6.5)
33. Blake Smith (67-9.25)
34. Peyton King (67-6.5)
Javelin
1. Johnny Gilliam (169-6)*
2. Luke Johnson (146-11)*
23. Blake Smith (100-6)
GIRLS
* — State Qualifier
100-meter dash
18. Queen Houston (14.87)
23. Neely O’Brien (15.24)
200-meter dash
19. Njiman Jesse (31.00)
20. Queen Houston (31.36)
400-meter dash
14. Njiman Jesse (1:11.87)
Long Jump
19. Neely O’Brien (10-11.75)
20. Laurel Mantooth (10-10)
Javelin
19. Elo Augeard (56-2)
21. Ashlyn Foster (50-4)
