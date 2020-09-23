The Pisgah girls cross country team posted a third-place team finish in the Southern Showcase’s Girls Small School “A” Race on Friday at John Hunt Park.
Pisgah closed with 71 points. Cold Spring won with a team score of 24 while White Plains (38) was second.
Rhylee Bell led the Eagles with an eighth-place finish (22:38.29). Nevaeh Evans finished 21st (24:27.85) while Kayana Stewart was 22nd (24:58.54), Riley Grider 23rd (25:01.81), Jazimine Wilson 25th (25:12.67), Laily Brown 27th (25:51.30), Emma Sisk 28th (25:59.63), Kimberly Miller 30th (27:03.93), Serenity Olinger 31st (27:31.01) and Addison Goff 33rd (30:53.82).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished sixth in the Boys Small School “A” race with a team score of 154.
Mason Overdear was Pisgah’s top finisher with a 19th-place finish (19:17.43). Bob Johnson finished 30th (19:52.93) while Brodie Overdear was 34th (20:04.26), Austin Wilson 39th (20:24.02), Jake Smith 44th (20:56.77), Bryant Overdear 49th (21:03.70) and Emanuel Elizondo 58th (22:23.53).
In the Boys Small School “B” race, Pisgah posted a fifth-place finish (113).
Tristan Hutson finished 21st (22:57.48), Holden Goff 23rd (23:26.55), Bailey Johnson 25th (23:48.36), Koen Smith 39th (25:55.22), Ethan Smith 42nd (26:48.52), Austin Mabry 44th (26:57.04) and Alex Elizondo 48th (29:30.48).
Skyline — Skyline’s Trever Saint finished second in the Boys Small School “B” race with a time of 20:18.82 while Jamison Rowell finished sixth (21:00.39) while Kristian King was 24th (23:47.89) and Colby Hambrick 29th (24:32.63).
Skyline’s Kaylee Bullock finished 40th in the Girls Small School “B” Race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.