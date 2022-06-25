Reed Latimer’s stellar 2022 college baseball season has earned him some national recognition.
The Scottsboro alum and sophomore Montevallo infielder was named an Division II honorable mention All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association.
Latimer was a first-team All-Gulf South Conference selection for Montevallo this past season after leading the GSC in batting average (.397), RBIs (66), doubles (20) and slugging percentage (.745). Latimer also had 73 hits total, including 14 home runs and one triple, and drew 13 walks and scored 41 runs while helping the Falcons go 36-15. Latimer was also selected first-team All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings and National College Baseball Writers Association.
The former Scottsboro standout is also a two-time Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.