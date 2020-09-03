The Pisgah football team’s season-opener featured a strong start that gave way to a troublesome finish in a 25-3 loss at Sand Rock.
Now the Eagles look to bounce back against a former region rival and their head coach’s alma mater.
Pisgah hosts Plainview in a non-region matchup Friday night at 7 p.m. at Sam Kenimer Stadium.
It’s the 36th meeting in a series that Plainview leads 25-10. After losing 24 straight games to the Bears from 1989-2017, Pisgah has won the last two meetings.
“It’s a big game,” said Pruitt, who is 2-0 against his alma mater. “(Plainview) is coming off a big win. We had a tough one. But I think we’ll respond. We had a pretty good talk after the game. They’ll be fine. We’re young, but they’ll rebound. We got some of the nerves out of the way and it’s on to the next one.”
Plainview (1-0), which went 3-7 last season and missed the playoffs for the just the second time since 1988, is coming off of a season-opening 40-0 win over Ider.
The Bears have switched to the veer option-based offense, and quarterback Noah White ran for 104 yards last week while running backs Marcos Vega and Brody McCurdy ran for 116 yards and 90 yards respectively behind an offensive line that returned all five starters.
“(Plainview’s offense is) a lot like what we were running last year, some veer and Wing-T stuff,” Pruitt said. “They’ve got three running backs and the quarterback that are good players. They’re a senior-heavy team, very experienced. They’re going to come in here looking to build on what they did last week. We’ve got to tackle well, which we didn’t last week. We’ve got to get to the football and get stops defensively.”
