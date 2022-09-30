The Scottsboro cross country teams enjoyed solid finishes in on of their annual home meets last weekend.
The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys cross country teams both finished fourth in the Black & Gold Classic at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Scottsboro finished fourth in the Class 5A-7A Girls Division race with a team score of 113. Class 6A Mountain Brook won the team title with a winning low score of 23, followed by 6A Homewood (73) and 7A Hoover (109).
Emma Bradford (19:18.15) and Ally Campbell (19:41.67) paced the Wildcats with 13th- and 16th-place finishes respectively. Cambree Bradford finished 31st (20:34.14) while Smith Bradford was 38th (20:52.87), Gracy Coley 49th (22:04.26), Shelton Linville 59th (22:36.13), Makenna Howes 73rd (23:42.24), Cadence Laughlin 82nd (24:22.05), Alice Merck 112th (28:11.84) and Sadye Webb 116th (28:26.44).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished fourth in the Class 5A-7A Boys Division race with a score of 124. Class 7A Hoover (31), which is coached by former Scottsboro head coach Chris Schmidt, took the top spot with a winning low score of 31. Class 6A Mountain Brook (71) finished second while 6A Homewood (72) was third.
Stephen Jones led the Wildcats with a fifth-place finish (15:53.62) while Hamilton Richardson was 14th (16:18.60), Evan Hill 37th (17:26.88), Brady Strickland 51st (17:51.79), Wilson Hill 57th (18:10.44), Luke Barber 60th (18:16.63), Johny Felix 76th (18:44.44), River Green 118th (20:27.78), Frederick Koziol 127th (20:46.10) and Josh Laney 144th (21:15.64).
Junior Varsity 2-mile races — Scottsboro finished as the runner-up in both the Black & Gold Classic’s Junior Varsity Girls and Junior Varsity Boys 2-mile races.
Huntsville finished ahead of Scottsboro in both races’ team standings.
In the junior varsity girls race, Mia Martin finished second (13:44.64) while Addison Joose was seventh (14:29.45), Regan Epps was 11th (14:57.70), Toulla Bucklin 36th (17:26.99), Shelby Laughlin 43rd (18:20.80), Morellia Diaz 52nd (19:29.63), Audrey Stokes 54th (19:37.72).
In the junior varsity boys race, Patton Russell finished eighth (12:14.55), Will Paradise ninth (12:22.12), Ryder Linville 10th (12:28.73), Armando Camacho 13th (12:33.18), Jackson Reynolds 19th (12:56.81), Sawyer McWilliams 20th (12:57.49), Hogan Richardson 24th (13:11.21), Ismael Felix 25th (13:12.33), Jace Kennedy 28th (13:14.51), Andrew Barber 32nd (13:21.90), Keyton Allen 37th (13:34.04), Hunt Holland 46th (14:00.25), Sam Thomas Rooney 47th (14:01.35), Brady Turner 48th (14:04.27), Craft Sanders 49th (14:09.86), Tommy Clements 64th (14:36.55), Austin Roberts 65th (14:36.80), Braxton McCallister 72nd (14:48.87), Carter Hodges 73rd (14:50.09), Wylder Smith 81st (15:10.66), Trace Knowles 109th (17:14.31), Ethan Martin 112th (17:21.70) and Eli Strickland 113th (17:22.73).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.