The Woodville football team finally broke through to get in the win column last week, snapping a 14-game losing streak with a convincing 58-26 victory over Vina.
The victory was the Panthers’ first win since Week 10 of the 2020 season, and the players savored the victory this past weekend.
But Woodville head coach Matt Sanders was question his team about how will it handle a dose of success?
“That’s the thing, does it get that (hunger) going and make (winning) a contagious thing,” he said. “I told the kids when they cross the road (from school) to the field house on Monday, they’ve got to be focused on the next game.”
Woodville (1-3) looks to officially start a winning streak when it hosts Brindlee Mountain for Homecoming at Frazier Field Friday night at 7 p.m.
It’s the first meeting between the teams.
Brindlee Mountain (2-2) entered the 2022 season on a 43-game losing streak, one of the longest in the state at the time. But the Lions defeated Cherokee 26-20 in their season opener to claim their first win since 2017. Following a 20-16 loss to Elkmont in Week 1, Brindlee Mountain downed Asbury 52-28 in Week 2 before suffering a 47-6 setback to Vinemont in Week 3.
The Lions lost their starting quarterback Ian Garner to a season-ending knee injury during the Asbury win back on Sept. 1. Sanders said back-up quarterback Noah Bearden has played well since thrust into action.
“(Garner) was their best athlete, but the kid they put in there against Asbury threw a touchdown pass on his first play. He throws it well. They run the spread but have kind of changed up the look a little bit (singe Garner’s injury),” Sanders said. “They’re coming off the bye, so they’ll probably throw something at us we haven’t seen them do.”
Sanders wants to see more what he saw from Woodville last Friday when it ran for nearly 500 yards in win over Vina.
“We need to control the clock and sustain drives,” Sanders said. “We’ll take the big play, but we need to use our offense as defense too and play keep away. Vinemont runs an offense similar to ours, so hopefully that something good for us. But we need to have a physical (performance) on our part.”
