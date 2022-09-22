Ace Weaver

Ace Weaver and Woodville will try to post a second straight victory when they host Brindlee Mountain for Homecoming Friday night at Frazier Field.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Woodville football team finally broke through to get in the win column last week, snapping a 14-game losing streak with a convincing 58-26 victory over Vina.

The victory was the Panthers’ first win since Week 10 of the 2020 season, and the players savored the victory this past weekend.

