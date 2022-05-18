The Skyline Vikings entered the 2021 Class 1A State Tournament wanting to improve on its first state performance, when they played “shell-shocked” a suffered a short 0-2 stay.
The Vikings did just that, overcoming a second-round winners bracket loss to Brantley to reach the state finals before falling to Brantley again in the state finals.
The state runner-up finish was quite the accomplish for a team making just its second state softball tournament appearance, head coach Slade Bellomy said, adding that the Vikings want to take the next step this season.
“We’re feel like we’ve got a good chance to win and compete,” Bellomy said. “Our girls have earned this (opportunity). We want to get back (in the finals) and try to go to the next step. But we know we’ve got to get there first. It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got to play to the best of our ability and see what the results are.”
No. 4-ranked Skyline (28-16) is set to play in the Class 1A State Tournament, which is Friday and Saturday at Chocccolocco Park in Oxford. The Vikings have now advanced to play in three of the last four state tournaments.
Skyline, the North Regional No. 1 state qualifier, opens the state tournament with a matchup with East No. 2 state qualifier Woodland on Friday at 10:45 a.m. The Skyline-Woodland winners and losers play at 2:15 p.m. against either No. 2-ranked Brantley or Maplesville. The other first-round matchups are No. 10-ranked Cedar Bluff vs. No. 3 Waterloo and No. 1 Holy Spirit vs. No. 8 Sweet Water.
The Class 1A winners bracket final is Friday at 5 p.m. while elimination games continue Friday and Saturday. The Class 1A state championship finals begin Saturday at 5 p.m.
“There’s some really good teams there,” Bellomy said. “Brantley, Holy Spirit, they’ve had really good years. Cedar Bluff came out of the a good (East) regional as a No. 1 (state qualifier). There’s some teams we expected to be there that aren’t, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be as competitive.”
Bellomy said the Vikings need to lean on their state experience as well as the tough schedule during the regular season.
“This is what we’ve worked for and played that tough schedule for,” Bellomy said. “We feel good about it, but we know there are going to be some tough games. We’ve got to go compete every game and everybody do what it takes to win.”
