D221030 decatur vs scottsboro

Scottsboro defenders Griffin Murdock (44), Reed Potter (4) and Druw Smith bring down Decatur’s Ryan Kirk (3) during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday.

 JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY

The Scottsboro and Decatur football teams had not played one another in 31 years prior to Friday’s nights contest, but the game looked a lot like those matchups of yesteryear.

In another close battle between the teams, Class 6A Decatur used a late field goal to slip past the 5A Wildcats 17-14 Friday night at Decatur High School’s Ogle Stadium.

