The Scottsboro and Decatur football teams had not played one another in 31 years prior to Friday’s nights contest, but the game looked a lot like those matchups of yesteryear.
In another close battle between the teams, Class 6A Decatur used a late field goal to slip past the 5A Wildcats 17-14 Friday night at Decatur High School’s Ogle Stadium.
“We knew were going to have to grind it out,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “We did a good job of holding possession of the ball. We came out the second half and held them to a field goal. I’ve been telling them they can play with anybody. Hopefully after tonight it opened their eyes and they’ll see that.”
Scottsboro (6-4), which had its four-game winning streak snapped, took a 3-0 lead on Cole Raeuchle’s 34-yard field goal in the first play of the second quarter. Decatur (8-2) got touchdown runs of 5 and 9 yards from Joshua Turner and Ryan Kirk to take a 14-3 halftime lead, but the Wildcats got a 38-yard field goal from Raeuchle to pull within 14-6 early in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Scottsboro got a special teams play go in its favor when Decatur’s punter had the snap go through his hands, resulting in a 26-yard loss that set up Scottsboro first-and-10 from the Red Raiders 28-yard line. Two plays later, Jayden Gilbert scored on a 23-yard touchdown run and Thomas Rackler converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-all with 10:07 left in the game.
After the teams traded possession, Decatur used a 12-play, 75-yard, four-plus minute drive to get the winning points on Roberto Toto’s 23-yard field goal with 1:51 remaining.
Scottsboro got one first down on its ensuing possession before an interception sealed the win for Decatur.
Scottsboro ran for 198 yards, with Gilbert rushing for 55 yards on five carries, Jacobi Edmondson 52 yards on four carries, Keelan Alvarez 48 yards on 15 carries, Thomas Rackler 31 yards on eight carries.
Scottsboro opens the postseason next season, hosting Class 5A Region 8 No. 3-seed Brewer at Trammell Stadium on Nov. 4.
› Game stats courtesy of Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM
