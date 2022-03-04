The defending Class 4A state champion North Jackson softball team opened its 2022 season with a strong showing in south Alabama.
The Chiefs went 5-2 and finished as the runner-up in the Houston Academy Softball Kickoff Classic in Dothan over the weekend.
North Jackson (5-2) opened the tournament with an 8-1 win over Dale County. Ja’Khia Hutchins went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Bailey Abernathy was 2-for-3 with five RBIs for the Chiefs, who also got a double from Destry Lambert and a single and a run scored from Arielle Haynes. Lambert pitched four innings and got the win, allowing only one run on four hits while recording four strikeouts.
The Chiefs then defeated Andalusia 5-4, scoring the winning run in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the fifth when Hutchins singled, stole second and third base and came home on an Andalusia error. Hutchins went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Haven Steely had two hits and an RBI. Haynes pitched the first four innings and closed with four strikeouts while Lambert pitched an inning in relief and got the win.
North Jackson defeated Andalusia again Saturday morning 5-4, erasing a four-run deficit to win following Bailey Abernathy’s RBI walk-off single that scored Hutchins. Abernathy finished 2-for-3 with an RBI while Lambert, a Georgia State commit, hit a pair of home runs for the Chiefs. Peyton Hill singled and drove in a run with an RBI sacrifice fly while Haynes doubled and Steeley and Trinity Seale both singled. Lambert got the win in the circle while posting four strikeouts over five innings pitched.
Next the Chiefs routed Elba 18-0. Lambert went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for North Jackson while Steeley had three hits, Hill had two hits and an RBI and Sarah Garner had two hits and three runs scored. Abernathy and Haynes had one hit and two RBIs each while Seale and Jayda Hutchins had one hit and one RBI. Seale pitched two innings and struck out two while earning the win. Haynes had two strikeouts in relief.
North Jackson suffered its first loss, falling to host Houston Academy 8-0. Houston Academy ace Braya Hodges recorded 10 strikeouts in the pitching circle for Houston Academy while holding the Chiefs to one hit, Abernathy’s fourth-inning triple.
North Jackson bounced back with a 4-0 win over Dale County to advance to the tournament finals. Abernathy had an RBI sacrifice bunt to score Ja’Khia Hutchins and Peyton Hill singled and scored on Garner’s RBI single to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Seale’s RBI double pushed the Chiefs’ lead to 3-0 in the second before Lambert’s RBI single made it 4-0 in the third. Seale and Steeley both had two hits for North Jackson. Lambert allowed just four hits while striking out five over five shut-out innings pitched.
The Chiefs title hopes were dashed in the finals by and Houston Academy, as Hodges limited North Jackson to two runs on five hits while recording eight strikeouts.
Scottsboro goes 1-1 at rain-shortened tournament — At Huntsville, Scottsboro opened its season by splitting a pair of games Friday in the rain-shortened Buckhorn Invitational. Saturday’s games were rained out.
Scottsboro opened the season with a 3-2 loss to Guntersville, which scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second. Scottsboro scored a single run in the first and third innings. The game lasted just four innings due to the tournament’s game time limits.
Coastal Alabama signee Olivia Tubbs finished 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an RBI single for Scottsboro while Alyssa Smart and Kambrie Doss both singled. Smart recorded four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Scottsboro bounced back with a three-inning 7-0 victory over New Hope.
Austin McNeece finished 2-for-2 with a two-run single and Anna Stuart Dawson was 2-for-2 with an RBI double for the Wildcats while Doss had a two-run single and Tubbs had an RBI single. Dawson recorded six strikeouts over three shut-out innings to earn the win in the pitching circle. Both of North Jackson’s runs came in their last at-bat, with Seale reaching on an error and scoring on Jayda Hutchins’ RBI single, who later scored on Abernathy’s RBI single. Abernathy had two hits for the Chiefs.
NSM 11, Valley Head 9 — At Valley Head, visiting North Sand Mountain held off Valley Head’s late-inning rally attempt to post a season-opening win Tuesday.
NSM (1-0) led 6-0 after and was in front 9-0 before Valley Head scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Bison added two more runs in the top of the seventh for an 11-5 lead. Valley Head scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers were retired with the tying run at the plate.
Leea Manley had one hit, a walk and two RBIs for NSM while Cloey Davenport had one hit, one walk and one RBI. The Bison also got one hit and three walks from Gracie Holland, one hit and two walks from Kinsey Barton and one RBI each from Chloe Giles, Sadie Sanders and Gabi Luna.
Davenport recorded six strikeouts in 4.1 innings in the circle while Giles had four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
