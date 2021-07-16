Jackson County will be represented at the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Director and Coaches Association’s All-Star Week by a pair of multi-time all-state players.
Scottsboro softball’s Lexie Bennett and Pisgah basketball’s Molly Heard are set to compete in the All-Star Week’s softball doubleheader and girls basketball North-South All-Star Game respectively.
The all-star events feature athletes that will be seniors during the 2021-22 school year.
The annual AHSADCA All-Star Week is being held Monday through Thursday in Montgomery. Tickets for each all-star event must be purchased through the GoFan app.
Heard takes the court for the North-South All-Star Girls Basketball Game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Montgomery Multiplex, which is located at the Cramton Bowl stadium.
“I’ve played (with or against) all but I think two of them,” said Heard of her North team teammates, referring to her time playing in the high school and AAU ranks. “It’s going to be really fun.”
The Lipscomb commitment helped Pisgah win its fourth straight state championship this past season, the first three coming in Class 3A before winning the title in 2A this past winter. Heard was the Class 2A state tournament MVP and a first-team all-state selection after averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots this season. The 5-foot-11 guard is two-time all-state first-team selection, three-time all-state pick, and was the 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year. She was also a first-team all-state outfielder in softball this past spring as the Eagles finished as the Class 2A runner-up.
On Wednesday, Bennett will take the field in the North-South All-Star Softball Doubleheader at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park. Game 1 begins at 4 p.m.
Bennett, a three-time all-state selection, has been a member of the Scottsboro varsity softball team since seventh grade and was a starter on the Wildcats’ 2017 Class 5A state runner-up team. The Scottsboro leadoff hitter owns a .439 career batting average with 234 career hits, 181 career runs, 53 career RBIs and 116 career stolen bases. Bennett owns the Scottsboro softball program record for career triples (16) and is second all-time in program history in stolen bases and fourth all-time in both hits and runs scored. She batted .491 this past season and had a .529 on-base percentage, finishing with 53 hits, five triples, 15 RBIs, 38 runs and 40 stolen bases to help Scottsboro go 24-15-1, win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship and advance to the 6A North Regional. She is also a starter on the Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team.
Bennett is the first Scottsboro softball player selected for the North-South All-Star doubleheader since Hilary Mavromat in 2009.
“I think it’s going to be a neat experience,” Bennett told the Sentinel earlier this summer. “I think I’m just the second or third person from Scottsboro to get to do this, so it’s (an honor).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.