The Scottsboro softball team opened area play by knocking off a ranked team.
The Wildcats rode a strong pitching performance from Alyssa Smart and held off a Fort Payne last at-bat rally attempt to post a 3-2 Class 6A Area 15 win on Monday.
Scottsboro (10-10, 1-0) handed No. 6-ranked Fort Payne (16-2, 0-1) just its second loss of the season.
Smart finished with nine strikeouts in the pitching circle for Scottsboro. After allowing a one-out single in the top of the first inning, the sophomore retired 17 straight Fort Payne hitters.
The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Audrey Holland doubled and Lexie Bennett singled before scoring on Smart’s two-out, two-run single. Scottsboro got another run in the third inning when Smart singled and her courtesy runner, Anna Stuart Dawson, came around to score on Austin McNeece’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Smart finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Bennett was 2-for-3 while Holland, McNeece, Ella Lee, Olivia Tubbs and Amaya Whitson had one hit each.
Fort Payne got RBI singles from Emily Ellis and Addison Eason to pull within 3-2 in the top of the seventh, but Smart struck out the final two Fort Payne batters to end the game and strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
NSM 7, Ider 6 — At Higdon, Nady Poore’s walk-off game-winning two-run single to lifted North Sand Mountain past rival Ider on Monday in Class 2A Area 15 play.
NSM (3-3, 2-1) got a 3-for-4 performance from Shelby Preston and a 2-for-4 outing from Cloey Davenport while Poore, Caybree Dobbins, Chloe Johnson, Kinsey Barton, Kolbie Bobo and Gracie Holland had one hit each. Holland also walked twice.
Dobbins got the win in the pitching circle for NSM.
Skyline 15, Woodville 0 — At Woodville, the No. 4-ranked Vikings scored 13 runs in the first inning on the way to posting the three-inning mercy-rule shortened Class 1A Area 15 win on Monday.
Aidan Bellomy went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs and Brinlee Potts was 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs for Skyline (9-2, 2-0) while Jayla Ross was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Audra Bellomy was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Olivia Treece had one hit, a walk, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run while Sage Lewis doubled and Gracie Stucky and Blakely Stucky (RBI) both singled.
Skyline pitchers Dacey Allen and Sage Lewis did not allow a hit. Allen recorded two strikeouts in one inning pitched while Lewis struck out six in two innings pitched.
North Jackson 11, Marion County (Tenn.) 8 — At Jasper, Tennessee, the Class 4A No. 9-ranked Chiefs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat out-of-state foe Marion County Monday night.
The game was tied 8-all after six innings, but North Jackson (10-7) got a go-ahead two-run double from Chloe Chisenall that drove in Peyton Hill (reached on an error) and Charley Smith (single). Chisenall then scored on Avery Wynne’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Makenna Jones finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Chiefs, who scored in every inning except the second. Hill and Smith also had two hits each — Hill also had an RBI while Smith scored two runs — while Chisenall, Wynne, Bailey Abernathy and Arielle Haynes had one hit each.
Hadley Burnette recorded six strikeouts in the pitching circle to get the win.
Plainview 4, Pisgah 3 — At Rainsville, Jada Hampton delivered a walk-off two-run single to push Class 3A No. 3-ranked Plainview past 2A No. 1 Pisgah on Monday.
Plainview (13-2-1) rallied in the seventh inning after Pisgah (9-4) had scored two runs in the sixth to take the lead.
Both teams managed just six hits. Plainview pitcher Lily Boswell recorded 14 strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win while Pisgah’s Kennedy Barron had seven strikeouts.
Barron also had two hits for the Eagles, as did Madeline Flammia, while Hannah Duncan and Bella Bobo had one each.
Hampton and Mia Tidmore had two hits each for Plainview and Boswell hit a solo home run.
NSM 11, Valley Head 0 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain cruised to the win over the Tigers on Friday.
Nady Poore, Caybree Dobbins and Gracie Holland had three hits each for the Bison while Cloey Davenport and Shelby Preston had two each and Kinsey Barton, Ellie Johnson and Kolbie Bobo had one each.
Poore got the win in the pitching circle. She and reliever Davenport combined for seven strikeouts.
NSM 11, Section 1 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain down county rival Section for a Class 2A Area 15 win last Wednesday.
Cloey Davenport went 3-for-3 with two triple and an inside-the-park home run for NSM while Kinsey Barton and Shelby Preston had two hits each. The Bison got one hit each from Nady Poore, Caybree Dobbins, Chloe Johnson, Gracie Holland, Ellie Johnson and Kolbie Bobo.
Dobbins recorded nine strikeouts over five innings to get the win in the pitching circle.
Pisgah goes 3-1 in The Times Daily Classic — At Florence, Pisgah opened the tournament with a 4-2 win over Class 6A No. 1-ranked Athens on Friday. Karlee Holcomb’s RBI single gave Pisgah a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. After Athens tied it in the bottom of the fourth, Pisgah regained the lead on Kennedy Barron’s RBI single before adding two more runs on Molly Heard’s two-run single. Barron got the win in the circle, allowing just three hits while striking out seven over five innings pitched.
Pisgah then fell 17-4 to 4A No. 10 Wilson, which scored all of its runs in the top of the third inning. Barron hit a three-run home run and Heard hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third.
The Eagles defeated 6A No. 3 Hazel Green 5-0 Saturday morning. Hannah Duncan’s RBI double and Holcomb’s two-run double gave Pisgah a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and Madeline Flammia added to the Eagles’ lead with a two-run double in the fifth. Barron allowed one hit over five innings while striking out five to earn the win in the pitching circle.
Pisgah defeated 7A Florence 6-0 on Saturday. Madeline Bella Bobo went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Flammia went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles Barron hit a two-run homer and Hannah Duncan had an RBI double. Barron pitched a one-hitter in the circle and recorded 11 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.