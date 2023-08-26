Another season of high school cross country began this week. Here is a preview look at each of the cross country teams in Jackson County:
› Editor’s Note: North Jackson will not field cross country teams in 2023
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Sectional: Class 5A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: Arab, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Douglas, East Limestone, Fairview, Guntersville, Lawrence County, Lee, Russellville, Sardis, West Point
› 2022 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed third in the Class 5A Girls State Meet; Class 5A Girls Section 4 champion
› 2022 Boys’ Team Finish: Class 5A Boys state runner-up; Class 5A Boys Section 4 champion
› Head coach: Luke Robinson
› 2023 Girls Roster: Seniors Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell; juniors Cambree Bradford, Audrey Frye, Ava Selby; sophomore Mia Martin; freshmen Banks Bradford, Toulla Bucklin, Regan Epps, Addison Joose; eighth-graders Reese Avenel, Leanna Frye, Asdyn Gamble, Lauren Tubbs; seventh-graders Katie Lovett, Carly Phillips, Amber Shelton, Cheyenne Stein
› 2023 Boys Roster: Seniors Johny Felix, River Green, Elliot Jannert, Stephen Jones, Hamilton Richardson; juniors Luke Barber, Josh Laney, Brady Strickland; sophomores Carter Hodges, McGowan Holt, Jace Kennedy, Sawyer McWilliams, Jackson Reynolds, Patton Russell, Craft Sanders, Brady Turner; freshmen Keyton Allen, Andrew Barber, Armando Camacho, Tommy Clements, Ismael Felix, Hunt Holland, Will Paradise, Hogan Richardson, Eli Strickland; eighth-graders Cade Breland, Trace Knowles, Josh Lee, Ryder Linville, Ethan Martin, Braxten McCallister, Cash Osburne, Kayden Price, Austin Roberts, Sam Thomas Roney; seventh-graders Max Basila, John David Gamble, Miles Hodges, Brayden Kennedy, Brody Thompson
› Team notes: The Scottsboro varsity boys team’s six-year state championship streak, which included four Class 5A titles and two 6A crowns, was snapped last year. The Wildcats finished second to American Christian of Tuscaloosa in the 5A state meet…The SHS Boys return three of its five scoring runners (Jones, Richardson and Strickland) from state last season while the SHS Girls return four of their five top-five state runner (Campbell, Martin, Smith Bradford and Joose)…Scottsboro lost Auburn signee Evan Hill, the 5A Boys Individual state champion, and AUM signee Josh Hill on the boys side and UNA Emma Bradford from the girls team… Jones finished second in 5A Boys last season and was an all-state runner, as was Josh Hill (14th). Richardson just missed an all-state finish (16th). Returning from Scottsboro’s top-five state scoring runners are…Campbell posted an all-state finish (12th) for the SHS Girls last season.…Robinson is entering his seventh season as the head coach at his alma mater.
› Quoting coach: Not available
› Sectional outlook: Not available
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro’s Tadd’s Two-Mile Meet
NSM BISON
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: Pisgah, Section, Skyline, Woodville, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2022 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not place in 1A-2A Section 3 Meet
› 2022 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not place in 1A-2A Section 3 Meet
› Head Coach: Rachel Hill
› 2023 Girls Roster: Sophomore Paisley Pritchett; seventh-graders Arianna Hamilton, Bella Kate Pritchett
› 2023 Boys Roster: Senior Noah Holland; junior Branson Bearden; sophomores Kobin Arnold, Jackson Burgess; seventh-graders Karter Arnold, Levi Burgess
› Team notes: NSM has three returning runners from last season…Rachel Hill takes over as head coach for the Bison. Brooke Crawford, who coached the team the past two seasons, is now NSM’s principal.
› Quoting coach: “We expect to have an amazing season. The majority of our runners have never done Cross Country before so there will definitely be room for improvement. We are excited and can't wait for this season to start. The majority of our runners are multi-sport athletes, so they are in shape and have good endurance. We have a team of hard workers who are determined to have a great season.”
› Sectional outlook: “We are facing some tough teams, but with hard work and determination, anything is possible. I think if we just stay motivated and keep working hard, we can have an amazing season.”
› Season opener: Today at Pisgah Invitational
PISGAH EAGLES
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Section, Skyline, Woodville, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2022 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed third in the Class 1A-2A Girls State Meet; Class 1A-2A Girls Section 3 champion; Jackson County champion
› 2022 Boys’ Team Finish: Placed seventh in the Class 1A-2A Boys State Meet; Placed third in Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 Meet; Jackson County champion
› Head Coach: Gus Hembree
› 2023 Girls Roster: Junior Emma Sisk; sophomores Nevaeh Evans, Kayana Stewart; freshmen Taylor Bell, Kerby Brooks, Katie Edwards, Kenyde Givens, Destiny Lewis; eighth-grader Bree Draper; seventh-grader Ally Edwards, Brooklyn Huton, Jalen Reed, Sarah Grace Smith, Addison Schultz
› 2023 Boys Roster: Seniors Tristan Little, Ethan Smith; sophomores Adam Cole Tristan Cuzzort, Emmanuel Elizondo, Layne Howell, Tristan Hutson; eighth-grader Landyn Little; seventh-graders Leyton Givens, Mason Thrasher
› Team Notes: Both Pisgah teams have qualified for state for the past seven seasons…The Pisgah girls program has advanced to the state meet in every year of its existence (2009)…Pisgah’s girls have won two straight sectional championships and five overall….Pisgah’s third-place finish last season was the program’s highest ever finish at state. All five of Pisgah’s top-five scoring runners from state return this season (Katie Edwards, Stewart, Lewis, Evans and Draper)…Tristan Little posted an all-state finish for the PHS Boys last season, finishing seventh at the state meet. Little, Elizondo and Howell all return after being in Pisgah’s top-five scoring runners at state…Pisgah’s girls and boys teams have both won nine consecutive Jackson County championships…Hembree is entering his 15th season as Pisgah’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “Both of these (teams) had a great camp in Missouri. They pulled together as a team and have been putting in the work since returning. That being said, we have a tough sectional that we have been fortunate to finish in Top-2 the last several years. We have our work cut out for us, but I believe we have the pieces to make another run. Our team strength is that they are a tight group. They push each other daily to get better. As individual runners, we are no where close to where we need to be. I have some newbies that will have to grow up fast and some oldheads that will have to grow into new roles. In our 1st season of XC in 2009, that group set the bar high. Everyone said we could place at sectionals let alone make it to state. That group was runner up in sectionals and placed 5th in state. Our kids know our goals. We will compete at a high level and bring it every race. Age wise we are young — only four drivers out of 25 runners — but in experience and competitiveness, we are old.”
› Sectional outlook: “Our sectional is tough. With perennial powerhouse Pleasant Valley and the newcomer Sand Rock, we have our work cut out for us. Then throw in our county schools the path gets tougher.”
› Season opener: Today at Pisgah Invitational
SECTION LIONS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Skyline, Woodville, Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Academy, Sand Rock
› 2022 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed fifth in the Class 1A-2A Girls Section 3 Meet
› 2022 Boys’ Team Finish: Placed ninth in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 Meet
› 2022 Girls Roster: Freshmen Kaelyn Browning, Charlee Key, Litzi Martinez, Aspen Warren; eighth-grader Jayden Lankford
› 2022 Boys Roster: Seniors Brayden Bell, Cogan McCutchen; juniors Leo Chaparro, Kyler Stewart, Giovanny Vega; sophomore Preston Dover; freshmen Piercen Saint, Luke Swinford
› Head Coach: Melissa McCutchen
› Team Notes: The Section teams have a combined eight returning runners this season…Browning and Key qualified and ran in the Class 1A-2A Girls State Meet last season…McCutchen is entering her fourth season as Section’s head coach.
› Quoting coach: “The goal for our teams this season is to see everyone improve each meet. We are preparing for our county and sectional meets in hopes of placing at the top as a team and qualifying for state. Our runners are very determined and driven to do the best they possibly can for themselves and their teammates. They are a group that strives to always do their best each day. This year we have senior leadership with Cogan and Brayden that we have not had in a few years and they help to motivate and push the team. We have newcomers to the team which are Skyler, Preston, Luke, Aspen, and Jayden who have been great additions to the team and they have been working hard to help us reach our goals for the year. Last, we have Kaelyn (Brownie), Charlee, Litzi, Leo and Gio who are very hard workers and love to run. This is a great group of athletes who play multiple sports and they want to do well and be successful in all that they do.”
› Sectional outlook: “Our sectional is one of the toughest in the state. It is full of outstanding competition. We will have to work extremely hard to be competitive in our sectional but I know our runners are ready for the challenge. We have a good chance of seeing both the girls' and boys' teams qualifying for state.”
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro’s Tadd’s Two-Mile Meet
SKYLINE VIKINGS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Woodville, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2022 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not place in the Class 1A-2A Girls Section 3 Meet
› 2022 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not place in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 Meet
› Head Coach: Rhonda Saint
› 2023 Girls Roster: Junior Katie Roach; sophomore Lynn Hamilton; eighth-grader Callyn Pace
› 2023 Boys Roster: Sophomores Nathan Palmieri, Jack Pickett; eighth-grader Andrew Hamilton
› Team Notes: Skyline has four returning runners from last season…Last season, Roach qualified and ran in the state meet for the second time in three years…Saint is entering her eighth season as Skyline head coach.
› Quoting coach: “All of my runners except two are returning from last season. The two new ones have run at their former school. That gives them the advantage of knowing how to pace themselves in races. They know what to expect from the courses we run. They should do well this season. My runners will have to work hard and stay strong and healthy when we approach the end of season to reach their goals. Of course, the goal is to earn a state qualifying spot. I expect to see some of them do just that.”
› Sectional outlook: “It’s tough to be a small group in this sectional. Pisgah is always a strong team. Pleasant Valley always has a good team. Then Sand Rock has really been impressive the last few years. It is a tough section.”
› Season opener: Today at Pisgah Invitational
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 3
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Skyline, Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock
› 2022 Girls’ Team Finish: No team
› 2022 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not place in the Class 1A-2A Section 3 Meet
› Head Coach: Jonathan Parsons
› 2023 Girls Roster: No team
› 2023 Boys Roster: Senior Kade Hermes; seventh-graders Sterling Hogeland, Jakob Webb
› Team Notes: Hermes is Woodville’s lone returning runner…Parsons is entering his third season as Woodville’s head coach.
› Quoting coach: “Having two seventh graders the outlook would be getting these runners participating in races and understanding what it takes to finish races strong. Getting them experience in races will pay dividends in the end. Kade is the only experienced runner I have. The two seventh graders I have are quick. I have seen them around campus when they were in elementary school and they have always been fast. The key now will be teaching them about pace setting.
› Sectional outlook: “There are some really good teams in our sectional, plenty of hard workers. We must have runners compete and not quit. Getting experience and in the end the kids having a good time will go a long ways for our future.”
› Season opener: Today at Pisgah Invitational
POSTSEASON SCHEDULE
› Nov. 2 — Class 1A-7A Section Meets
› Nov. 11 — AHSAA Cross Country
Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum (Moulton)
