The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team dropped a matchup between two defending state champions.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles dropped a 61-58 decision at 3A No. 7 Collinsville Monday night.
Pisgah (17-6) won their third straight Class 3A state championship last season while Collinsville (23-4) was last year’s 2A state champion. The two teams switched classifications this season.
The Eagles trailed 17-10, 30-27 and 47-40 at the quarter breaks. Pisgah was within three in the closing seconds, but Collinsville rebounded its missed free throw and Pisgah was forced to foul again. The Panthers then made both shots to grab a five-point lead. Pisgah scored a layup as time expired.
Molly Heard recorded 26 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots for Pisgah while Kennedy Barron totaled 14 points and 16 rebounds. The Eagles also got six points from Kallie Tinker and five from Bella Bobo.
The loss ended Pisgah’s eight-game winning streak.
Collinsville, which lost at Pisgah 65-57 on Dec. 12, was led by Tyla Tatum’s 21 points and Emma Terrell’s 17.
Crossville 48, Woodville 32 — At Crossville, the Panthers were outscored 17-7 in the fourth quarter and in a loss to the Class 5A Lions Monday night.
The game was tied 9-all after one quarter, but Woodville (9-10) trailed 19-14 at halftime and 31-25 after three quarters.
Alexis Brown scored 12 points for the Panthers while Jessica Sirten netted 11 and Laci Downey added five.
Crossville’s leading scorers were Whitley Petty with 10, Kinsley Henderson with nine and Laura Lopez with seven.
New Hope 71, Section 42 — At Section, the Lions fell to Class 4A No. 9-ranked New Hope Monday night.
Section (4-22) trailed just 19-16 after one quarter, but New Hope outscored the Lions 19-5 in the second to take control. Section trailed 57-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Kenleigh Owens led the Lions with 14 points while Jennifer Vega netted 10 and Madison Armstrong pitched in five.
McKinlee Keel scored 14 points while Jade Bates and Kaylee Yarbrough scored 13 each for New Hope (15-6), which is coached by Skyline High School alum Craig McGill.
Fyffe 71, NSM 47 — At Fyffe, North Sand Mountain was unable to recover from a slow start in a loss to the Red Devils Monday night.
NSM (6-18) trailed 17-8, 37-21 and 51-29 at the quarter breaks.
Kolbie Bobo and Vickie Hassell scored nine points each for NSM while Kayden Reyes added seven. Alexia Barber scored 16 points for Fyffe (6-14) while Emma Twilley and Alyssa Webb had 12 each.
