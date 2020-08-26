With a lineup littered with young players seeing their first varsity action, Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said it showed early on in last Friday’s jamboree at Southeastern.
“Lot of guys out there for the time (in a varsity game) and it showed,” Pruitt said. “A lot of nerves. Hopefully those will be gone before we play (the season opener).
Pisgah starts the 2020 season, its third under Pruitt, vs. Sand Rock Friday night. The game kickoffs at 7 p.m. at Sand Rock High School’s Russell Jacoway Stadium.
It’s the 17th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Sand Rock leads 12-4. Sand Rock has won the last three meetings. The teams last played in 2017.
Pisgah (0-0) wound up tying Southeastern 14-all in the varsity portion of the jamboree. The Eagles bounced back after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter to tie the game on a second-quarter touchdown run by Parker Law and a Law to Fox Tinker touchdown pass. An interception by Levi Arnold — he returned it for a touchdown but a penalty negated the score — gave Pisgah a shot at go-ahead field goal late in the half, but it was off the mark.
“It was a tale of two quarters,” Pruitt said. “I was really pleased with how they responded because we could’ve shut it down (after getting behind 14-0).”
Meanwhile, Sand Rock lost to North Sand Mountain 21-13 in a two-quarter jamboree at Cedar Bluff. Sand Rock freshman quarterback Ace Ashley threw a pair of long touchdowns inside the final minute for the Wildcats, who are under new head coach Alan Leath this season.
Sand Rock is big upfront, got a good running back, a big wideout and quarterback that can spin it,” Pruitt said. “. I feel like they’ll be balanced. We’ll have to tackle well and make plays in the secondary.”
