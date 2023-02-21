No. 2-ranked Skyline prides itself on defense, evident by the Vikings holding Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinal opponent Jefferson Christian to just 12 first-half shot attempts.
But for head coach Ronnie McCarver, “that was 12 too many,” he said before adding, “of course. I want it to be perfection.”
It may not have been perfection, but it was total domination on Skyline’s part en route to a 73-23 victory Monday night at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Skyline forced 27 first-half turnovers while building a 28-point halftime lead. The Vikings forced 35 turnovers for the game while holding the Eagles to 19% shooting (6-of-32).
“That’s what we’re known for, our defense…it’s always important that we (defend),” said Skyline junior point guard Kaina King. “I don’t think we played as good as we could, but I’m glad we won and I’m glad we’re headed to the finals.”
Skyline (29-4) advanced to the Class 1A Northeast Regional title game Wednesday at 4 p.m. to play top-ranked Spring Garden (33-1), a 71-30 winner over Winterboro in Monday’s other semifinal. The winner plays the Central Region champion, either No. 3 A.L. Johnson or No. 4 Loachapoka, in the Class 1A state tournament semifinals Monday, Feb. 27 at noon at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
Skyline defeated Jefferson Christian in the regionals for the second time in three seasons, and its defensive pressure was why. The Vikings scored 34 points off of Jefferson Christian turnovers while keeping the Eagles out of sorts on the offensive end all night.
“Their pressure was what I expected it to be…we turned the ball over a lot. It was definitely frustrating,” said Jefferson Christian head coach Gerald Lee. “Felt like we prepared well for it at practice, best we could.”
Skyline led 23-11 after one quarter but held the Eagles to only 10 points the rest of the way. The Vikings were in front 45-17 at halftime and outscored Jefferson Christian 19-1 in the third quarter to up their advantage to 64-18 and force a mercy-rule running clock in the fourth quarter.
Blakely Stucky scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings while King totaled with 16 points, three assists, four rebounds and eight steals — Skyline had 23 steals in all — and Kenzie Manning netted 15 points, three assists, eight rebounds and two steals. Lexie Stucky posted six points, seven rebounds and two steals, Brinlee Potts tallied six points, two assists, five rebounds and three steals and Jaslynn Wilkinson had six points, two assists, five rebounds and three steals for Skyline. Sage Lewis had four points and four rebounds, Bella Avans had two points and four rebounds and Audra Bellomy had one point.
Jada Washington scored nine points and Allison Wormley added eight for Jefferson Christian (20-5).
Manning, one of Skyline’s two seniors, is excited that the Vikings are about to play for a third consecutive trip to state tournament.
“I think this is a good opportunity,” she said. “Since it’s my last year, (I realized) I’ve taken the past years for granted. Every game now means a lot more to me I feel like and that was really exciting to be able to say we’re going to the regional final.”
