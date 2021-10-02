At 0-3 in Class 2A Region 7 play, the Section football team had two choices when it took the field Friday night against a state-ranked region foe.
Falkville wishes the Lions had chosen differently.
A determined Section team went on the road and knocked off Class 2A No. 6-ranked Falkville 21-6 Friday night.
The win kept the Lions’ playoff hopes alive while handing Falkville its first region loss.
“Super proud of the kids. I think this shows what kind of team we are. We were finally healthy again and that make a huge difference. We’re 15 points from being undefeated. We’ve got to keep moving forward and hopefully finish out this season and make it special.”
The Lions’ defensive effort was special, holding a powerful Falkville rushing attack led by Jordan Greenfield to just 74 yards. Greenfield managed only 49 yards on 14 carries. He was stopped by Section defensive lineman Connor Sronvi for a loss on a fourth-and-short play late in the game that sealed the Section victory.
“Our defense really got after them,” Hammon said. “I was really concerned about tackling (Greenfield). He’s a big strong kid. But we did a great job.”
Meanwhile, Section (3-3, 1-3) got two rushing touchdowns from Drake McCutchen and touchdown pass from Jacob Cooper to Dominik Blair, who also ran for a two-point conversion as the Lions built a 21-0 with one score each in the second, third and fourth quarters. Greenfield had a touchdown run for Falkville (4-2, 2-1) late in the fourth quarter.
Section stays in Class 2A Region 7 play next week when it plays Whitesburg Christian at Madison County Middle School in Gurley. It is Section’s final road game of the regular season.
