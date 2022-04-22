The Pisgah softball team notched a win in a battle of ranked teams Thursday afternoon.
The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles took advantage of its scoring opportunities early and eighth-grade pitcher Piper Anderson held 6A No. 8 Scottsboro in check at the plate for a 4-1 victory at Scottsboro High School.
Anderson limited the Wildcats to just seven hits and recorded four strikeouts. She found herself in just one jam, but Anderson limited the damage to only one run while leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning.
Pisgah (17-9) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lila Kate Wheeler, who singled to start the game, scored when Briley Worley reached on a Scottsboro error. Madeline Flammia, who also reached on an error, then scored on Karlee Holcomb’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Scottsboro (20-11-1) pulled within 2-1 on Lexie Bennett’s RBI single in the second inning, but Pisgah answered with a run in the fourth when Holcomb tripled and scored on Campbell Barron’s RBI sacrifice fly while also getting a solo home run from Flammia in the sixth.
Flammia and Holcomb had two hits and one RBI each for Pisgah.
Bennett went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Scottsboro, which got one hit each from Ella Lee, Olivia Tubbs, Haylen Miles and Anna Stuart Dawson. Dawson pitched a complete game for Scottsboro, allowing just four hits while striking out five.
North Jackson 15, Fyffe 0 — At Fyffe, Class 4A No. 2-ranked North Jackson hit five home runs during a mercy-rule shortened four-inning win over the Red Devils Thursday afternoon.
Bailey Abernathy homered twice for North Jackson (27-8) while Haven Steeley hit a three-run home run, Destry Lambert hit a two-run homer
Ja’Khai Hutchins hit solo home run. Four of the Chiefs’ home runs were hit during a seven-run third inning.
Sarah Garner finished 3-for-4 while Abernathy and Peyton Hill had two hits and two RBIs each for the Chiefs. Trinity Seale pitched three scoreless innings and got the win in the circle for the North Jackson.
NSM 14, Valley Head 4 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain scored the game’s final 11 runs during the mercy-rule shortened five-inning win on Thursday.
NSM (4-11) trailed 4-3 before scoring six runs in the bottom of the second inning, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Kinsey Barton went 2-for-2 with five RBIs for the Bison while Cloey Davenport went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Hailie Meeks was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Kolbie Bobo was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Leea Manley drew four walks and Madison Murray drew three walks and drove in a run.
Davenport recorded nine strikeouts over five innings to earn the win.
Skyline 10, Decatur Heritage 0 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 4-ranked Vikings finished undefeated in Class 1A Area 15 play with Thursday’s mercy-rule shortened win.
Skyline (17-11, 8-0), which will host the area tournament next month, scored one run in the first inning and three in the third before invoking the mercy rule with a six-run fifth.
Olivia Treece finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Vikings, going 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and four RBIs while Sage Lewis went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jayla Ross homered and drove in two runs, Brinlee Potts finished 2-for-2 with an RBI double, Blakely Stucky and Autumn Keaton had RBI singles and Audra Bellomy and Dacey Allen had one hit each.
Treece got the win in the circle, allowing just three hits while striking out seven over five innings.
Wednesday
NSM 6, Section 4 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain built a five-run lead after three innings and held off Section’s late-inning comeback try to get a Class 2A Area 15 win.
NSM (3-11, 2-4) fell behind Section 1-0 after Millie Gentry singled and ultimately scored on Zella Johnson’s RBI single. NSM took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning on Liz Hassel’s RBI single and Kolbie Bobo’s run on a wild pitch before up its lead to 6-1 in the third thanks to Kylie McMurry’s RBI double, Gracie Holland’s RBI single and Leea Manley’s two-run double. Section (0-6 in area play) got a run back in the fourth when London Robertson scored on an NSM error following Jasmine Jonathan’s sacrifice bunt, and the Lions pulled to within 6-4 in the sixth Ellie Reed’s RBI single and another NSM error. Section brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but NSM pitcher Cloey Davenport ended the game with her 11th strikeout.
Bobo and Shelby Preston finished with two hits each for NSM while Gentry and Johnson had two hits each for Section.
Pisgah 23, Sylvania 10 — At Sylvania, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles scored a season-high run total on the way to the win.
Pisgah (16-9) scored in every inning except the seventh, including a seven-run fourth and an eight-run sixth.
Campbell Barron hit a three-run home run and finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs and Mara Anderson went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for Pisgah while Lila Kate Wheeler was 3-for-6 with two RBIs, Karlee Holcomb 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Piper Anderson 2-for-4 with an RBI. Pisgah also got one hit and three RBIs from Claudia Barron , an RBI double from Laney Liles and one hit and two RBIs each from Madeline Flammia and Briley Worley
Skyline 12, Lindsay Lane 1 — At Skyline, the No. 4-ranked Vikings their fifth win in their last sixth games with five-inning mercy rule-shortened win over Class 1A Area 15 foe Lindsay Lane.
Audra Bellomy went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIS, Dacey Allen was 2-for-2 with an RBI single and Gracie Rowell was 2-for-3 with an RBI triple for Skyline (16-11, 7-0) while Olivia Treece hit a two-run homer, Sage Lewis had a two-run single, Jayla Ross had an RBI triple, Brinlee Potts had an RBI single, Blakely Stucky singled and drew a bases-loaded walk and Ella Dean drove in a run.
Allen totaled six strikeouts during a complete-game effort in the pitching circle to earn the win for the Vikings.
Tuesday
North Jackson 4, Madison County 1 — At Stevenson, the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Chiefs clinched the Class 4A Area 14 title with the win.
North Jackson (26-8, 6-0) earned the right to host next month’s area tournament in which the area tournament champion and runner-up advance to regionals.
Destry Lambert hit a pair of solo home runs, one in the fourth and one in the sixth, for the Chiefs while Bailey Abernathy also homered in the fourth. Avery Wynn doubled and Haven Steeley singled and drove in a run with an RBI sacrifice fly for the Chiefs. Lambert pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for North Jackson.
Skyline 15, Decatur Heritage 0 — At Decatur, Class 1A No. 4-ranked Skyline secured the Class 1A Area 15 championship with the three-inning mercy-rule shortened victory.
By winning the regular-season area title, Skyline (15-11, 6-0) will host next month’s area tournament.
Brinlee Potts finished with seven RBIs for the Vikings, going 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, a three-run double and an RBI single. Olivia Treece hit a two-run homer and closed 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Skyline while Sage Lewis was 3-for-3 with an RBI double, Jayla Ross was 3-for-3 with a triple, Audra Bellomy was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Ella Dean is 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Blakely Stucky was 2-for-3.
Buckhorn 13, Scottsboro 3 — At New Market, host Buckhorn used an eight-run fifth inning to break open a close game and down 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (20-10-1) trailed 4-3 before Buckhorn’s big inning. Brooklyn Mcgee went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats while Ella Lee, Olivia Tubbs, Austin McNeece, Haylan Miles, Anna Stuart Dawson and Kylee Horan had one hit each.
Geraldine 17, NSM 2 — At Higdon, the Bison were held to only two hits in a setback against Class 3A No. 8-ranked Geraldine.
Kolbie Bobo finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Shelby Preston went 1-for-2 for NSM (2-11) while Leea Manley and Ava Henson each drew a walk.
Monday
Skyline 8, Pisgah 6 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 4-ranked Vikings defeated then 2A No. 1 Pisgah for the first time in program history with Monday’s win.
“I think it was a really good win for our girls. Pisgah has sort of set the standard for fast pitch softball not only in our county but the state since fast pitch was introduced,” said Skyline coach Slade Bellomy, whose team lost 17-16 in 10 innings to Pisgah earlier this season. “Our girls put in hours and hours of work this season with the hopes of making it back to Oxford, they realize the season is a long and hard road with the schedule we set in front of them with an ultimate goal of another state run. Playing and competing against teams like Pisgah is what helps us get better and shows all the hard work the girls have put in. We are fortunate to have teams in our county with the likes of (Billy) Duncan and Pisgah and (Kevin) Thompson and North Jackson to compete against, not many schools can say they have that competition level within their county.”
Skyline (14-11) built an 8-1 lead, as Olivia Treece hit a three-run home run and walked twice, Brinlee Potts went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Jayla Ross had a two-run single while Blakely Stucky went 2-for-3, Audra Bellomy had an RBI single and Sage Lewis had a single.
Karlee Holcomb hit a pair of solo home runs for Pisgah (15-9) while Madeline Flammia homered and doubled and Lila Kate Wheeler singled twice.
Plainview 1, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats managed just three hits in a loss to the defending Class 3A state champion.
Kambrie Doss went 2-for-3 with a double and Austin McNeece singled and walked for Scottsboro (20-9-1), which struck out 12 times against Plainview pitcher Tessa Word.
Word also drove in the games lone run on an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning for Plainview (27-5).
Gaylesville 11, NSM 9 — At Gaylesville, the home team scored five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth two rally past North Sand Mountain.
After trailing 3-0 after one inning and 4-3 after three innings, NSM (2-10) scored six runs in the fourth inning to build a 9-4 lead before Gaylesville rallied.
Gracie Holland finished 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Shelby Preston was 3-for-4 with a three doubles, a walk and an RBI for NSM while Ava Henson was 3-for-3, Liz Hassell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Leea Manley was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Kolbie Bobo had one hit, one walk and two RBIs.
Weekend Tournaments (April 15-16)
Skyline goes 2-1 in Sardis Tournament — At Albertville, the Vikings posted a pair of wins in pool play to start the Sardis Tournament before losing in tournament play to Albertville.
Against Sardis, the Vikings rallied for a 7-5 win. Brinlee Potts went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and an RBI double and Jayla Ross was 2-for-3 with a home run for Skyline while Dacey Allen had a double and two RBIs and Sage Lewis and Olivia Treece both had a double and an RBI.
Skyline then defeated Huntsville 4-3 in walk-off fashion, getting a three-run game-tying triple from Olivia Treece before Potts drove home Treece with the winning run.
The Vikings fell to Albertville 3-1 in tournament play. Treece went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and Ross was 3-for-3 with a double while Sage Lewis doubled and singled.
Pisgah goes 2-2 in Sardis Tournament — At Albertville, Pisgah split a pair of games during the Sardis Tournament at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
The Eagles opened the event with a 10-8 win over Piedmont, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth to rally for the win after an RBI sacrifice fly from Laney Liles, an RBI single from Mara Anderson and Lila Kate Wheeler’s go-ahead three run home run. Wheeler also hit a two-run homer and finished 3-for-4. Karlee Holcomb went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, Anderson went 2-for-3 and Claudia Barron had an RBI triple.
Pisgah then fell to Buckhorn 8-6, nearly rallying from an eight-run deficit to win. Madeline Flammia tripled and drove in two runs for Pisgah while Wheeler, Holcomb and Barron had one hit and one RBI each.
The Eagles defeated Arab 4-1 Saturday morning. Briley Worley went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Holcomb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Eagles while Flammia tripled. Anderson pitched a complete game, recording five strikeouts over seven innings.
Pisgah was eliminated from the tournament with a 7-1 loss to Class 6A No. 9 Springville. The Eagles had just one hit, a single by Barron, while Holcomb drove in Pisgah’s lone run.
North Jackson splits games at Oxford Tournament — At Oxford, North Jackson split its games during the shortened Oxford Tournament at Choccolocco Parks on Friday.
The Chiefs bashed Boaz 17-1 in the opener. Peyton Hill was 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, Destry Lambert hit two home runs and closed with three RBIs and Arielle Haynes was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for North Jackson while Sarah Kate Garner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Trinity Seale had two RBIs. Lambert and Haynes pitched two innings each and record two and four strikeouts respectively.
North Jackson then had its 15-game winning streak snapped with a 3-2 loss to Sand Rock. Haynes, Steeley and Avery Wynne had one hit each for the Chiefs. Lambert struck out nine in the circle for North Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.