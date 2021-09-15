It’s been a rough start to region play for the Scottsboro football team, starting 0-2 with losses to Oxford and Class 6A Region 7 co-leader Arab.
But only two teams remain undefeated in region play, and head coach Cris Bell has let the Wildcats know that their still in the playoff race.
“The region is still wide open,” Bell said.
The Wildcats host another region foe, Springville, that looking for its first region win as well. The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Trammell Stadium. It’s also Homecoming for Scottsboro.
Arab and Southside currently lead the region standings with 2-0 records, Fort Payne and Oxford are 1-1, Pell City and Springville are 0-1 and Scottsboro (1-3) is 0-2.
“I think Arab is probably the horse everyone is chasing right now, and Southside had a big win (at Oxford) the other night,” Bell said. “For us and Springville, we’re two teams looking for our first region win, so this is an important (game).”
It’s just the second all-time meeting between the Wildcats and Tigers. Springville won their first matchup 42-28 last season.
Springville (1-2) opened its season with a 38-28 win over St. Clair County before losing to Cherokee County 35-21 in Week 2 and dropping its region opener to Fort Payne 27-14 at home last week.
The Tigers’ new head coach is Jon Clements, and he brought in new offensive and defensive schemes. His coordinators came from Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville, who were assistants at those schools when Bell’s Oak Mountain teams played those schools.
“They weren’t the coordinators there but there’s some familiarity there,” Bell said. “Offensively their multiple. They like to get the ball to the perimeter. They’ve been a three-man front defensively but they can go to a four-man front look I’m sure.”
Scottsboro is coming off a 35-0 loss at Arab last week. It was just a 7-0 game until late in the first half when the Knights added two ate scores to move in front 21-0 at halftime.
Scottsboro finished with 191 rushing yards, but consistency in its triple option offense continues to plague the Wildcats, Bell said.
“We’re getting better, we’re having our moments, more and more each week in (the offense), but the lack of consistency is kind of hiding that progress,” Bell said. “We’re a young football team and we’re making the mistakes young teams tend to make, and I’ve got to do a better job of getting those mistakes worked out of them during the week (in practice).”
Bell lauded Scottsboro’s players for the attitude and approach in the face of its tough start.
“Our kids are battling through some adversity and they’re not making excuses,” he said. “That’s a positive.”
