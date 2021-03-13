The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys golf teams defended their home course with strong performances on Thursday.
The Scottsboro girls defeated Madison County 138-144 while the SHS boys downed New Hope 166-202 during nine-hole matches at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course in Scottsboro.
Abbey Hambrick led the effort for SHS girls, shooting a 7-over par 43. Kaitlyn Price carded a 9-over par 45 for the Wildcats while Shelby Cooley shot a 50, Anna Childress a 51 and Baylee Summner a 52.
For the SHS boys, John Bone paced the Wildcats’ effort with a 4-over par 40. Ethan Roberts shot a 5-over par 41while Matt Croft carded a 6-over par 42 and Buckner Anderson turned in a 7-over par 43.
Playing as individuals for Scottsboro, Drake Hogland shot a six-over par 42 while Peyton Clark had an 8-over par 44, Will Harrington had a 48 and Alec Cloud had a 49.
