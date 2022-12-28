The Plainview varsity boys basketball team won its record seventh straight Sand Mountain Tournament championship while the Plainview girls basketball team won its first SMT title since 2016 during the tournament title games Thursday night at Section High School.
The top-seeded and Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview boys defeated second-seeded Geraldine 82-48. Coach Robi Coker’s team raced out to 36-10 lead after one quarter and led 49-22 at half-time and 72-46 after three quarters.
Tournament MVP Dylan Haymon scored a game-high 27 points for Plainview while Landon White and Jonah Williams scored 12 each and Luke Smith had 11. Connor Johnson scored 18 points and Jaxon Colvin added 11 for Geraldine.
In the varsity girls game, top-seeded and Class 3A No. 3-ranked Plainview rallied in the second half to down second-seeded and 2A No. 6 Ider 58-45.
Coach Luke Griggs’ team trailed 20-16 after one quarter and 30-28 at halftime before outscoring Ider 14-3 in the third quarter to grab a 42-33 advantage.
Tournament MVP Sawyer Hulgan led Plainview with 16 points while Lauren Jimmerson had 14 and Kami Sanders had 13. Makinley Traylor scored 28 points for Ider.
Plainview also won the junior varsity boys division championship. The Bears defeated Section in the championship game.
Jackson County players selected to All-Sand Mountain Tournament teams — Six players from Jackson County were selected to the All-Sand Mountain Tournament Teams.
Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker, North Sand Mountain’s Kayden Reyes and Section’s Taegan Whitmire were selected to the All-Sand Mountain Tournament Varsity Girls Team. Rounding out the squad were Plainview’s Sawyer Hulgan (MVP), Lauren Jimmerson and Kami Sanders, Ider’s Makinley Traylor and Kennzie Smith, Fyffe’s Emma Twilley, Geraldine’s Kaleigh Butler, Crossville’s Briseyda Gonzalez and Sylvania’s Leianna Currie.
Meanwhile, Section’s Anthonie Jonathan, Pisgah’s Mason Holcomb and NSM’s Chandler Sullivan were named to the All-Sand Mountain Tournament Varsity Boys Team. Rounding out the squad were Plainview’s Dylan Haymon (MVP), Luke Smith and Jonah Williams, Geraldine’s Connor Johnson and Jaxon Colvin, Fyffe’s Cooper Cox, Ider’s Griffin Weldon, Crossville’s Kaejuan Hartley and Sylvania’s Josh Scott.
› Times-Journal sports editor Glendon Poe contributed to this report.
