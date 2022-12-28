The Plainview varsity boys basketball team won its record seventh straight Sand Mountain Tournament championship while the Plainview girls basketball team won its first SMT title since 2016 during the tournament title games Thursday night at Section High School.

The top-seeded and Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview boys defeated second-seeded Geraldine 82-48. Coach Robi Coker’s team raced out to 36-10 lead after one quarter and led 49-22 at half-time and 72-46 after three quarters.

