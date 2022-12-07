The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team extended its winning streak against a rival Friday night.
The Wildcats rallied from a late third-quarter deficit to post a 79-68 win at Fort Payne for their sixth straight win over their rival.
Scottsboro (5-1) led 16-11 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime. After trailing late in the third quarter, the Wildcats surged in front 55-51 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Fort Payne 24-17 in the final frame to secure the win.
Parker Bell hit five second-half 3-pointers and closed with a team-high 21 points for Scottsboro. Ethan Roberts and Tyson Sexton scored 16 points each and Seth Whitmire netted 10 for the Wildcats, who got five from Kyle Wright, four from Jameson Gray, three from Tyler Shelton and two each from Jake Jones and Eli Sparks.
Luke Stephens scored 32 points and Nolan Fowler added 12 for Fort Payne (3-5).
NSM 87, Section 68 — At Higdon, host North Sand Mountain outscored the visiting Lions 25-14 in the final quarter to pull away for the Class 2A Area 15 victory Friday night.
NSM (5-2, 1-0) trailed 22-20 after one quarter and the game was tied 32-all halftime before NSM moved in front 62-54 after three quarters.
Landon Keller scored a game-high 22 points and Chandler Sullivan had a double-double of 13 points and 19 rebounds for NSM, which also got nine points and 10 rebounds from Nyle Poore, nine points each from Andrew Palmer and Konner Brown, eight points and eight rebounds from Kaden Brown, eight points from Brody Helton, six points from Kade Davis and three from Brady Anderson.
Josh Varner and Zach Cooley scored 11 points each and Kodee Vaught and Dillan Pope had eight apiece for Section (1-8, 0-1), which also got seven from Jr. Walker, five each from Koda Moore and Aaron Thomas, four from Antonie Jonathan and two from Jackson Cooper.
Skyline 97, Valley Head 65 — At Skyline, the Vikings won their 43rd consecutive game in area play/area tournament play with Friday’s Class 1A Area 15 victory over Valley Head.
Skyline (5-1) raced in front 31-15 after one quarter before leading 59-30 at halftime and 85-51 after three quarters.
Five Skyline players scored in double figures, led by Will Avans’ 23 points. Bryant Kennamer scored 18 points for the Vikings while Scott York had 14, Chase Bickers 12, Jayten Prince 10, Sam Utter seven, Dillon Stephens six and Dakota Fuhrman four.
Hunter Robinson scored 18, Eian Bain netted 14, Kolby Dupree added 13 and Nate Bain added 10 for Valley Head (2-2, 1-1).
Pisgah 63, Ider 32 — At Ider, the Eagles built a 21-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory in their Class 2A Area 15 opener Friday night.
Pisgah (2-0, 1-0) led 27-6 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 40-11 at halftime and 58-26 after three quarters.
Levi Arnold and Mason Holcomb led a balanced Pisgah scoring attack with nine points each while Luke Gilbert and Legion McCrary scored eight points each and Jakob Kirby had seven, Caleb Jenkins, Brodie Overdear and Jack Smalley had six each, Levi Horton had three and Cape Duncan had one.
Griffin Weldon scored 13 points and Cole Shirley added seven for Ider (1-4, 0-1).
DAR 81, Woodville 49 — At Woodville, the Panthers could not overcome a slow start in a loss to Class 4A DAR Friday night.
Woodville (4-5) trailed 22-9, 43-23 and 68-35 at the quarter breaks.
Trey Stone scored 13 points, Damien Benson netted 11 and Sam Peek added 10 for the Panthers, who also got seven from Axel Magno, five from Wyatt Hutchens, two from Cam Dolberry and one from Carter Johnson.
Leading scorers for DAR were Trey Bolt (17 points), Dezmond Nichols (13), AJ McCamey (10) and Lathan Miles (10).
Saturday
NSM 90, Valley Head 57 — At Higdon, 11 different Bison scored points as North Sand Mountain coasted to a win over Valley Head.
NSM (6-2) led 34-16, 62-31 and 81-49 at the quarter breaks.
Chandler Sullivan scored a game-high 26 points while Brody Helton had 16, Konner Brown had 13 and Nyle Poore had 12 for NSM, which also got eight from Landon Keller, four from Kade Davis, three from Josue Luna and two each from Brady Anderson, Kaden Brown, Jack Johnson and Duncan Wilks.
Eian Bain and Ethan Webb scored 21 and 10 points respectively for Valley Head (2-3).
Monday
Pisgah 59, Madison County 56 — At Gurley, Jakob Kirby and Luke Gilbert scored six points each in the fourth quarter as the Eagles won their third straight road game to start the season.
Pisgah (3-0) led 13-10, 30-27 and 43-41 at the quarter breaks.
Kirby, who made all six of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, scored a game-high 20 points for the Eagles. Gilbert closed with 16 points while Mason Holcomb contributed nine, Brodie Overdear had five, Levi Arnold and Caleb Jenkins had three each, Legion McCrary had two and Jack Smalley had one.
Trent Wilson had 13 points for Madison County, Cam Zapf had 11 and Mason Meadows had 10.
