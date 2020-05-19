A coaching change is in the works for the Section varsity girls basketball and cross country programs.
Stormy Stevens has resigned his teaching and head-coaching duties after three seasons.
Stevens confirmed the moves to the Sentinel on Monday. Stevens, a 2007 Section alum, is on his way to Fort Payne High School after having been hired as a science teacher for the 2020-21 school year. He will also serve as Fort Payne’s junior varsity boys basketball head coach and an assistant coach with the varsity boys team.
“I think it’s going to be exciting,” Stevens said. “It was nice to be here (at Section), but I’m excited about the opportunity to coach on the boys side (of basketball coaching). I’ve got two little boys, so I wanted to get on the boys side.”
Stevens was 104-74 in six seasons as a girls basketball head coach.
He began his coaching career at Woodville, going 66-28 in three seasons (2014-2016) with one Class 1A State Tournament appearance, one Northeast Regional championship, two regional finals appearances and two area tournament championships.
Stevens was an assistant coach at Section during the 2016-17 season before taking the head-coaching position the following season. The Lions went 38-46 with one Class 2A Northeast Regional appearance during his three seasons as head coach. Stevens had also served as Section’s cross country coach the past three years.
Prior to coming to Section, Stevens was Pisgah’s head baseball coach in 2016, leading the Eagles to a 25-7 record, an area championships and a berth in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Section principal Doug Haynes said the school will consider all of its options and find “the best person” to fill the girls basketball head-coaching position.
“We’d obviously like to have something decided in the next few weeks,” Haynes said, “but this is an important job at Section, so we’re not going to rush it.”
Haynes thanked Stevens for his work at SHS.
“He did a good job for me,” Haynes said. “I know he’s got boys and wants to get into (coaching) boys basketball. Fort Payne is a good place — I’ve worked there — so it’s a good move for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.