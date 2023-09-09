The Pisgah football team put together another high-scoring opening half on the way to accomplishing something Friday night that the program had never previously accomplished.
The No. 3-ranked Eagles scored all of their points in the first half and went deep into the bench in the second on the way to a Class 2A Region 7 victory over visiting Sand Rock at Sam Kenimer Stadium.
The victory, coupled with last season’s 41-14 win over the Wildcats, marked the first time Pisgah has defeated Sand Rock in back-to-back seasons.
“I was proud of the way we came out of the gates again,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We’ve still got some things to clean up, but I was proud of our kids. It’s big to get that first (region) win.”
Pisgah (2-0, 1-0) followed up its 42-point first half against Lexington last week with another first-half offensive explosion.
The Eagles found the end zone four times in the opening quarter, starting with Legion McCrary’s 2-yard touchdown run and the first of his two two-point conversions. Touchdown runs of 12 yards from quarterback Mason Holcomb and 23 yards from Landon Watkins gave the Eagles a 20-0 lead before McCrary scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Holcomb, which was followed by the first of Fox Tinker’s two two-point conversions.
Holcomb threw touchdown passes of 65 yards to Watkins and 35 yards to Kirby to up the lead to 44-0 in the second quarter, and reserve quarterback Jackson Smalley threw a touchdown pass to fellow sophomore Caleb Jenkins just before halftime.
Sand Rock (0-3, 0-1) scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
