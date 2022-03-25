A former Scottsboro baseball standout was recently recognized for his play on the collegiate level.
Reed Latimer, now a sophomore infielder at the University of Montevallo, has been named the Gulf South Conference Baseball Player of the Week.
In games played between March 14-20, Latimer went 8-for-14 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, seven RBIs and five runs scored while helping the Falcons (20-7) go 3-1 for the week. Entering Montevallo’s weekend series at Shorter, Latimer was leading the team in batting average (.389), hits (35), doubles (11) and RBIs (31). He also has five home runs and has scored 19 runs.
Former Scottsboro soccer standout transferring from West Alabama to Johnson University — Former Scottsboro and West Alabama goal keeper Hal Leighton has found a new school.
Leighton announced on social media Thursday that he plans to transfer to Johnson University, an NAIA school located in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The former all-state goal keeper played three seasons for Scottsboro before playing the last two seasons at the University of West Alabama in Livingston. Leighton recorded five career saves and had one shutout in three games (two starts) for the Tigers.
Leighton wrote on social media: “"After countless days and nights of thinking and praying God has blessed me to be able to continue my soccer career @juroyals_msoc Thank you West Alabama for making me into the man I am today and to my family and friends that have always been behind me #goroyals.”
Scottsboro alum posts win, new PR during Lee Track and Field Invitational — Former Scottsboro track and field standout and current UAH thrower Evans Wright got a win and a new personal-record during the recent Lee Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Wright won the men’s hammer throw with a new PR of 51.78 meters (169-10 feet). He also posted a fourth-place finish in the men’s shot put with a mark of 12.90 meters (42-04 feet).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.