There are a lot of storylines with Section head coach Chris Hammon taking his team to Valley Head this week.
Hammon is a Valley Head alum was a longtime assistant coach at the school and his brother Charles, is currently Valley Head’s head coach.
But the only storyline Chris Hammon is concerned with is his Lions trying to notch a win.
“There’s a lot on the line, can’t deny that,” Hammon said, “but we’re focusing on what we can control and we’re just trying to get better and get a win.”
Section and Valley Head square off for the 29th time when the meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Valley Head High School. Section leads the series 20-8 and has won the last six meetings.
Chris Hammon is 2-0 against his alma mater and 1-0 against his brother’s team, defeating Charles’ Tigers 34-14 last season.
This year’s Valley Head team is coming off of a 45-33 win at North Sand Mountain.
Senior Eain Bain led the effort for the Tigers, rushing for 196 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries while also going 3-for-3 passing for 86 yards while Ider transfer Hunter Robinson ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for Valley Head (1-0).
“Bain may be the best runner we see all year,” said Chris Hammon, adding the addition of Robinson keeps teams from focusing solely on Bain. “Robinson changed your game plan with them. He give them two big treats. The younger Bain (sophomore Nate Bain) is a good runner too.”
Chris Hammon said Section must hold its own at the line of scrimmage against a Valley Head offensive line that “probably outweighs on average about 60-70 pounds. A big factor is going to be how we hold the line.”
Section (0-1) is coming off of a last-second loss to one of Valley Head’s Class 1A Region 7 rivals, No. 8-ranked Decatur Heritage. Section erased a two-point fourth-quarter deficit, but the Eagles rallied themselves, taking the win on a 36-yard field goal in the final seconds.
Hammon said the loss stung but added the Lions can’t dwell on the setback.
“It was tough but it’s on to the next one,” Chris Hammon said. “Learn from the mistakes and get better. We’ve got some things to fix, some personal changes (to make) to find the right fit. We did a lot right, too. We played with fight and gave 100 percent effort. Fought through a lot of adversity. I talked about this team having a lot of grit and they showed.”
