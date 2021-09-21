The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team showed out at what is becoming one of the premier cross country meets in the southeast.
The Wildcats posted a fifth-place finish in the Boys Championship Division 5K race at the Southern Showcase at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park on Saturday.
Scottsboro was the highest finishing team from Alabama, closing with a team score of 286. Jesuit (Louisiana) finished first with a winning low score of 111 while Satellite (Florida) was second (174), Houston (Tennessee) was third (237) and Brentwood (Tennessee) was fourth (247).
Evan Hill finished ninth for Scottsboro. The junior, who posted his fourth straight Top-10 finish, ran his fastest time of the season (15:16.81).
Rex Green followed with a45th-place finish (15:56.47) for Scottsboro in the Boys Championship Division while Reese Bell was 53rd (16:02.37), Stephen Jones 77th (16:17.77), Hamilton Richardson 197th (17:27.92), Ridge Wells 204th (17:43.25) and Cameron Estes 244th (19:11.00).
Scottsboro finished 24th in the Girls Championship race with a team score of 510. Emma Bradford paced the Wildcats with a 64th-place finish (19:36.91) while Maddie Gossett was 85th (19:59.07), Ally Campbell 91st (20:07.22), Cambree Bradford 155th (21:04.05), Lauren Paradise 219th (22:48.13) and Shelton Linville 223rd (23:11.10).
Scottsboro finished 20th in the Girls Blue Race with a team score of 575. Mia Martin finished 57th (21:41.43) for the Wildcats while Banks Bradford was 138th (22:32.18), Regan Epps 153rd (22:46.82), Addison Joose 175th (23:11.83), McCall Chandler 225th (23:53.98) and Sera Laney 259th (24:33.68). In the Girls Crimson race, Bailey Hixon was 169th (26:48.87), Natalie Mir was 177th (27:11.85) and Kiana Lenox 210th (29:59.59).
Scottsboro finished 50th in the Boys Blue Division Race team standings with 1,380 points. Johny Felix finished 279th (19:06.19) while Mcgee Kilgore was 313th (19:27.09), Wilson Hill 314th (19:27.68), Cole Synder 343rd (19:50.65), Brady Strickland 357th (20:01.46), Luke Barber 399th (20:58.80), Patton Russell 400th (20:58.84) and River Green 433rd (23:26.64).
In the Boys Crimson race, Scottsboro’s Will Paradise finished 302nd (22:07.89) while Axl Hastings was 330th (22:49.
Pisgah — Pisgah had runners in two race divisions during Saturday’s Southern Showcase.
Pisgah finished 36th (883) in the Girls Blue 5K race team standings and 51st (1,387) in the Boys Blue 5K Race.
Nevaeh Evans posted a 129th-place finish to lead the Pisgah girls with a time of 22:26.23. Rhylee Bell followed in 218th place (23:45.86) while Kayana Stewart was 250th (24:20.54), Katie Edwards was 273rd (24:53.68), Emma Sisk was 283rd (25:17.05), Destiny Lewis was 294th (25:38.19), Kimberly Miller was 319th (26:27.66) and Laily Brown was 334th (28:28.20).
Tristan Little led the Pisgah boys’ effort, finishing 204th with a time of 18:32.17. Mason Overdear followed in 284th place (19:08.56) while Bob Johnson was 333rd (19:43.51), Brodie Overdear was 397th (20:56.94), Emanuel Elizondo was 413th (21:46.98), Brodie Ferguson was 415th (21:53.27), Bryant Overdear was 419th (22:16.53) and Jake Smith was 427th (23:02).
Pisgah also had a 26th-place team finish in the Girls Crimson 5K Race.
Lauren Allbritton finished 203rd (29:26.69) for Pisgah in the Girls Crimson race while Addyson Barnett was 206th (29:30.84), Piper Wilson 220th (31:07.67), Annalisse Barnhill 222nd (31:11.78) and Kenyde Givens 223rd (31:14.31).
Meanwhile, Triston Hutson finished 388th (26:21.42) and Alex Elizondo was 394th (28:04.66) in the Boys Crimson race.
Skyline — The Vikings had runners race in the Southern Showcase Crimson division races.
Katie Roach finished 190th (28:00.99) and Kaylee Bullock was 240th (36:57.15) for Skyline in the Girls Crimson 5K race. Trever Saint finished 347th (23:18.53) while Nathan Palmieri was 367th (24:24.99) and Jack Pickett 401st (30:30.35) in the Boys Crimson 5K.
North Jackson — Two North Jackson runners ran in the Boys Open 5K. Jay Yates finished 135th (23:38.14) while Edgar Sanchez was 170th (25:33.13).
