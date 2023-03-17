The Scottsboro girls picked up an area win, this time in dramatic fashion.
Leti Tomas scored the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes left in the match, and the Wildcats made last in a 2-1 win over visiting Class 5A Area 7 rival Boaz Tuesday at Trammell Stadium.Scottsboro also got a goal from Makenna Howes.
On Thursday, No. 5-ranked Guntersville posted a 10-0 win over Scottsboro (5-7, 3-2) in another area contest.
BOYS — The No. 9-ranked Wildcats dropped a Class 5A Area 7 matchup with No. 3 Boaz Tuesday at Trammell Stadium.
Lorenzo Chessa scored the Wildcats’ goal off an assist from Rene Miguel.
On Thursday, Scottsboro (7-7-2, 1-4 ) suffered a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Guntersville, which scored the winning goal with 34 seconds left in regulation.
